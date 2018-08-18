HAPPY BIRTHDAY Donnie Fobbs, Reginald Clark Sr., Jerrod Everett Black, Chasity Grimes, Kimberly Boyd, Sean Christian Sr., Steven Mount, John Weber, Robert Campbell, William Heath, Cherie Dawson Vance, Loletha Arps Thompson, Dorian Culbertson and Carissa Jonae McGaskey.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Viera Cooper.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Floyd and Katie Mayes, celebrating 53 years; Ronnie and Lori Varela, celebrating 17 years of marriage; and Dutch and Renay Faust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.