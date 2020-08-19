Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farm Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit CatholicCharities.org/covidFoodDistribution.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
Adult Crafts to Go! for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and Sept. 23 via Zoom. The group will make a set of heart earrings. To sign up to schedule a time to pick up your supplies, email awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
THURSDAY
Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to The 1895 Moody Mansion’s free “Senior Hours” from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 27 at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Advance registration is required. To register, call 409-765-9770. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org.
The Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will present “Interacting With Love Enforcement — How to Make it Home” at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Panelists include Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale, Yolanda Ford, mayor of Missouri City, and attorneys Melissa Morris and Quinon Booker. To gain access to the link, contact Andrew Earles, abearles@yahoo.com, galveston ques@yahoo.com, or call 832-541-6126.
FRIDAY
Court Appointed Special Advocates will have its virtual information session for potential advocates at 11 a.m. Friday. To sign up, email kasey@casagalves ton.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Plates will be $10 each. For information, call 832-470-7111.
SATURDAY
There will be a back-to-school drive-by school supply drive from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-739-5502.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
In lieu of the annual book sale, Rosenberg Library will hold a genre or subject-focused book sale in its Friends’ Bookshop on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. The sale will be available from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through Aug. 31. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg- library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
TUESDAY
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will distribute senior food boxes at 9 a.m. Tuesday via drive-through only at Compton Outreach Center, corner of 27th Street and Ball Avenue in Galveston. Seniors must show ID; for ages 60 and older. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
UPCOMING
The Adult Online Book Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 30 via Zoom. “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott will be discussed. For information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 28. For information, topics, and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBa yAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
Black Lives Matter will sponsor a peaceful march and rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 starting at Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. in Dickinson. Line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. The walk will end at Dickinson City Hall. For information, contact Mandalyn Salazar, build upamerica.salazar@gmail.com or 281-768-1893.
The Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host a drive-through voter registration event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call 832-541-6126.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and Sept. 22 via Zoom. For meeting information, email scar ter@rosenberg-library.org.
The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition will have its second annual community agencies luncheon at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Compton Outreach Center, 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Art League Gallery will exhibit diverse artworks accepted into its annual fall juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 5 through Sept. 27 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonAr tLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 via Zoom. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Rosenberg Library will present Meditation for Personal and Global Healing for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 via Zoom. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg- library.org.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County will have a dedication ceremony of the Moody Family Center for Worship and Service and celebrate the opening of The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Texas City at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.salvation armygalvestoncounty.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
Independence Village will present its virtual gala and resident fashion show “Under the Sea” at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. For information, call 832-692-7525 or email texasrealtorsusan@ comcast.net.
Galveston College is accepting registration for its new Quickstart-plus programs which will begin Sept. 21 at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. Participants must be 18 and older. Tuition is free for those accepted into the program. Training programs will include electrical technology, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). The program will be eight weeks. For information, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its annual 5K Fun Run Sept. 26 at Carver Park at 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. Registration is $35. To register, visit www.thenickgaryfoundation.com/ngfevent or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
The Santa Fe High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will participate in “The Walk” at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 beginning at the Santa Fe Old School Museum, 13304 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Rain date is Oct. 3. For information, call Dean Evans, 409-739-7831.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will have its 23rd annual ARToberFEST virtually at 8 a.m. Oct. 17 at www.artoberfest.com. For information, including booth applications, contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 44th annual chili supper Oct. 28 at a location TBD. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
ONGOING
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is operating via its online marketplace at www.gofmtogo.com. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
The Galveston Island Humane Society is seeking recipes for dog and cat treats to be featured in an upcoming publication. To submit a recipe, email info@galvestonhumane.org by Friday. For information, call Caroline Pate, 409-740-1919.
