The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will host its holiday market and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at its clubhouse and adjacent property at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Masks are required. Social distance protocols will be in place. For information, visit heritagegardener.org.
The Galveston Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will have its drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in its lobby at 601 54th St. in Galveston. The community is asked to turn in your unused or expired medication for safe disposal. For information, call Cherese Pendleton, 409-797-3506.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a virtual book discussion at 10 a.m. today via its Facebook page. Author Glenda Owens will discuss the book “The Call to Africa” by Joyce Owens. For information, visit HitchcockPublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Boo on the Boardwalk at varying times today and Friday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information and a complete list of events, visit www.kemah boardwalk.com or call 281-334-9880.
The community is encouraged to participate in Bay Area Medication Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the League City Police Department, 555 W. Walker St.; Friendswood Police Department at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive; and at Harris County Constable Precinct No. 8 at 16602 Diana Lane in Houston/Clear Lake. For information, call 281-284-0370.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. with the following events: 70-year parade extraordinaire at 3:30 p.m. today beginning at the old Lincoln gym on Carver Street in Texas City (rain date is Nov. 7); pre-anniversary service will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1; and the final jubilee celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, both at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
SUNDAY
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 135th anniversary at 9:30 a.m. Sunday under the tree at its former site at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. “Remembering and Praising God for His Marvelous Works” is the theme. For information, call the Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr., 409-356-3901.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will be observing Women’s Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through October at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Chenica Grant, from The Church of the Bay, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its annual Halloween Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be a haunted house, face painting, games, costume contest, food and more. Social distancing will be observed. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
First Baptist Church will have its annual “Pumpkin Palooza” fall festival from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday (noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 31 is the rain date) at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. Admission is free. There will games, food and fun. For information, call 409-763-1840.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston. For information, call 832-425-4443.
The Bay Area Youth Singers will have rehearsals Mondays through Dec. 14. For students entering grades 3-12. For tuition information and registration, visit bayareayouthsingers.org, email info@bayarea youthsingers.org, or call 832-425-2329.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 5 p.m. Monday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
TUESDAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will distribute senior food boxes for ages 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the corner of 27th Street and Ball Avenue in Galveston. Must take picture ID. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Curbside delivery only. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 29 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course helps those dealing with the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. To sign up or get more information, call 409-948-1178.
THURSDAY
The Great Pumpkin Race virtual fun run, sponsored by the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, will be from Thursday through Oct. 31. To sign up and get more information, visit www.santafetxed foundation.org, or call 409-925-9080.
FRIDAY
The Old Central Cultural Center will sell dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
The Galveston County Food Bank will have its Big Spooktacular fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Oct. 31 at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City. Social distancing will be enforced. Face masks are required. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, visit galveston countyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
UPCOMING
Upward Hope Academy will have a free trick-or-treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at 3305 Church St. in Galveston. Social distancing protocols will be in place and hand sanitizer will be available. Attendees must wear a mask and take a bag for treats. For information, call Kathy Whatley, 409-457-9256.
The Friendswood High School Theatre Department will have its 11th annual Haunted House via drive-through from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 31 in parking lot B at the school, 702 Greenbriar in Friendswood. Tickets are $5 per person (cash only). For information, call 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
The “Unshakeable Conference: New Season” will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque. Free to attend in-house and online. To register, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The Kemah Boardwalk will host its Day of the Dead celebration from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. The festivities will include dancing with mariachi and salsa bands, performances by Danzas Folkloricas de Solei, photos, and more. Admission is free. For information, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-535-8100.
Galveston College will present the “I Still Love H.E.R.: Hip-Hop and African-American Culture Concerning Systemic Racism and Oppression” lecture at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. Kortney Moore will be the presenter. To access the event, enter meeting ID: 893-9185-1220 with password: Galveston. For information, email Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s SCI Café will have a virtual discussion from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 via Zoom “Another Day, Another Disaster: Floods, Hurricanes and the Pandemic” will be the topic. To gain access, email csinglet@utmb.edu.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners online bulb sale will begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 5 and end at 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at https://galveston-county- master-gardener-assn.square.site. There will be over 10 varieties of amaryllis, as well as various lilies, paper-whites and summer snowflakes.
