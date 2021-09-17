TODAY
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sept. 26 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit Galveston ArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Leo the Seal” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. today live on its Facebook page; in-person is an option at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For ages 1-5. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Drive-through only. Dinners are $10 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its sixth annual Firefighter Games at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday on 6th Street in Texas City. There will be a barbecue competition, children’s activities, an antique firetruck show and a horseshoes and cornhole competition. For information, visit uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Ball High School class of 1971 will celebrate its 50-year reunion from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St.; and a day of fun, fish and friends from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at 2620 Ave. K in Galveston. Tickets are available at Janet’s What A Seam Alterations, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-1935. Today is deadline to register.
SATURDAY
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its USA Track & Field certified sixth annual 5K and 1K walk and scholarship fundraiser Saturday at Carver Park, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. There also will be other events, youth skills, music and food concessions. To register and get more information, call Debra Gary, 409-739-8467, or LaTasha Gary, 713-854-2066.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Officer Edward Coronado, Kimberly Danasi and State Rep. Mayes Middleton will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Hitchcock Independent School District Board of Trustees will have a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 7801 Neville Ave. in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit hitchcockisd.org.
Dental Cosmetic Center-Bay Area will host Free Dentistry Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1708 N. Amburn Road, Suite A in Texas City. The office will provide free dental services such as cleanings, fillings and extractions. Attendees must make an appointment by calling 409-935-2111.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a children’s craft event at 1 p.m. Saturday via its Facebook page. Participants will make a “Buzzy Bee” to celebrate National Honey Month. For ages 2-7. For information, call 409-986-7814.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roy Nickerson with a pre-anniversary musical at 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and the anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
SUNDAY
St. John Baptist Church will celebrate its 94th church anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Dexter Henderson, of Mount Moriah Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Celina Edwards, 409-762-3461.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 102nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Johnnie Simpson Jr., of Faith United Methodist church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 22nd annual Texas & Louisiana Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Texas attendees are asked to wear blue and Louisiana, red. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
UPCOMING
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a free eight-week Family-to-Family Education Program from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 8 via Zoom. For information and registration, visit nami.org/research or email namigc@namigulf coast.org.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the “Tools to Reduce the Risk of Suicide” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 via Zoom. Beverly Bernzen will lead the presentation. Must register. To register, visit nami.org or email namigc@namigulfcoast.org.
Jerusalem Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Aide will have its sixth annual prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Jeremiah Narcisse will be the guest speaker. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Galveston Art League will offer a “Watercolor on Yupo” workshop led by Fontaine Jacobs from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50. Ti sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”T-Bud Grafting of Citrus & Fruit Trees” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. Master Gardeners Robert Marshall; and Nancy Langston-Noh and Hazel Lampton, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
The city of Texas City will have its eighth annual breast cancer awareness 5K walk/run Oct. 2 starting at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The Kids K walk/run will begin at 8 a.m.; and the 5K walk/run will begin at 8;30 a.m. Registration is $15 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 4-12 and is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 1 at the Lowry Fitness Center, 1900 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
Hope Lutheran Church will have its Hopefest 2021 event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. There will be a craft fair, a silent auction, plant sale, games, food and more. For information, call 281-482-7943.
Grace Episcopal Church will have a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a chili supper from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Jinkins Hall on the corner of 36th Street and Avenue K in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person for the supper. For information, call 409-762-9676.
Let’s Dance will have its “Best of Times” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $10 per person. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To sign up, contact Stephanie Fitzgerald, alztexwalk@alz.org or 713-314-1336, or visit alz.org/walk.
Bay Area Pet Adoptions will have its Barktoberfest event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive in Kemah. Admission is free. For information, visit bayareapetadoptions.org/barktoberfest.
The 37th annual Galveston Island Greek Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 1824 Ball St. in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a $4 donation is asked per person. For information, visit galvestongreek festival.com.
Oktoberfest by the Bay will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Memorial First Church, 2029 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be live music, beverages, food, craft vendors, a silent auction and children’s games. For information, visit mem1.org or call 409-945-4052.
