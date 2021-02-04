The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Don Pollack and Sandra Tetley will be the guest speakers. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
American Legion Post No. 554 will have its Legionnaires general meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry from 10 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. To place an order, call the Rev. Michael Dwyer, 409-370-9828 or Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 2 of 3” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Ira Gervais will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Friday. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
The Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show will be from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galves tonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 787 will have a Super Bowl raffle drawing during halftime Sunday live via its Facebook page at facebook.com/KofC787. Tickets are $50 each. Cash prizes will be awarded. For tickets and information, call 409-762-2112.
MONDAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galves tontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
Texas City Independent School District will host a virtual technology parent support session to help guide parents through the district’s Canvas and Skyward Family Access systems from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 on its website at www.tcisd.org/reopening. For information, call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
UPCOMING
The city of League City and the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the League City Recreation Room at 450 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To register, visit leaguecity.com/ giveblood.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 and noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit olol church.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
The Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas and the Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will present its “A Krewe Affair” virtual party featuring an evening of music and fun with DJ Def Jam Blaster from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 13. To participate, visit https://galves ton.rallyup.com/iif. Raffle tickets also are available for $10 each. For information, call 281-455-7866.
The third installment of Galveston College’s 2021 lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment will be presented at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer will present “What Can We Learn from the Exhibit ‘Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon?’” To access the meeting, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 and the passcode is Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will administer ashes in recognition of Ash Wednesday via drive-by from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. The church also will have its Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17. COVID protocols will be in place; ashes also will be distributed at this service. For information, call 409-935-3559 or 713-417-1921.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners also will be available during the same timeframe Fridays through March 26. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its spring plant sale Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston-county- master-gardener-assn.square.site.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsociet yhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
The inaugural Galveston County Black Artist Art Walk & Stroll event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 between 31st and Market streets in Galveston. If you’d like to participate or get more information, call Lawanda Hardeman Ward, 409-457-3570.
ONGOING
The Houston Children’s Chorus is accepting applications for its spring 2021 season through Feb. 28. For students in grades 2-8. The chorus will have in-person rehearsals (to sign up email info@houston children.org) and a virtual rehearsal option available at https://houstonchil dren.org/join. For information, call 713-650-3800.
