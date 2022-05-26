TODAY
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. “The Power of Self Care!” is the topic. To register, visit tclmchamber.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and noon to 3 p.m. Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Texas City Lions Club will meet at 6 p.m. today at Grand Prize Barbeque, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City. New and prospective members are welcome. For information, email David Shinn, shinnbone5@hotmail.com.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit the entries accepted into its spring juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through May 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The League of United Latin American Citizens No. 151 will have a community prayer vigil for the victims and community of Uvalde at 7 p.m. Friday at 47th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. For information, call 409-256-9602.
UPCOMING
The Kemah Police Department will have its Guns & Gals event for women ages 18 and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at a location TBA. To sign up, call 281-334-5414 and leave name, phone number and email. Practical will be included, and food will be provided.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its “Summer Pruning of Fruit Trees” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Limited to first 30 registrants. To register and get information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Golf Cart Society will have its second annual Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. A ceremony honoring fallen veterans will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Eugenia & George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th Street and Sealy Avenue. The route will begin at the pavilion and travel down to 25th Street and go toward The Strand and will end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 at 24th Street and Ave. K. For information, email galvestongolfcartsociety@gmail.com.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228, Star of the Sea, will host its annual Memorial Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1901 Winnie St. in Galveston. There will be a chili dog lunch, silent and drop bag auction items, games, music and a raffle. For information, call Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
Author Lance Scott Walker will be singing copies of his new book “DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St.; and at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., Suite 100 in Galveston. There also will be a question-and-answer segment after the 6 p.m. event. For information, visit his Facebook page.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will have its “Go For A Ride to GOFM!” event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Sunday on the corner of 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Bicycle safety information, bike giveaways, a safety obstacle course for children and more will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Bark-A-Thon at the Kemah Boardwalk will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Local animal shelters will be hosting dog adoptions; no pets are allowed on property. For information, call 281-535-8100.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will conduct its 39th annual Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Pavilion, 10708 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. A light lunch will be served afterward at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. All are welcome to attend. For information, call Ken Smith, 409-739-1880.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston/Pelican Island. Admission and parking will be free. For information, visit galveston navalmuseum.com or call 409-770-3196.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will celebrate Memorial Day at 6 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are invited. DJ Dave will provide patriotic music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfare lma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. Wednesday is the deadline to register.
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its inaugural community garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4 at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. If you’d like to donate items, call 409-765-5395 or email agress@cisgalv.org or vivianhernandez@gisd.org.
Artist Boat will have its Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 6 through June 8 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $2 a person. For information or transportation, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409 or 409-539-2523.
Clear Creek ISD will have its prekindergarten and kindergarten summer registration fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 through June 15 at McWhirter Elementary School, 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/enroll.
The Galveston Art League will have its Paint Like Picasso workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 13 through June 16 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The La Marque High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion June 25. Registration is $35. June 13 is the deadline to register. For information, email lmhs1972@ sbcglobal.net, or call Cynthia Bolton, 409-692-1487.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
Carter Temple C.ME. Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 3 p.m. June 19 at 3901 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Henry Q. Dickerson will be the guest speaker. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
The Galveston Art League will have its Fun in the Studio workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 20 through June 23 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 23 at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorships, visit devereuxspirit.org or contact Nancy Rivera, nrivera@devereux.org or 281-316-5456.
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will have its summer youth orchestra camp June 24 through June 30. For serious music students ages 10-19. Registration is $20. For information and registration, visit galvestonsym phony.org/youth-orchestra.
The Galveston Art League will have its Collage and Origami workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 27 through June 30 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Bryan Museum is offering summer camp scholarships for its two half-day camps set for the week of July 11 through July 15 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. For ages 8-12. For information, email Susannah Brown, susannah@thebryanmuseum.org.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its annual Vacation Bible School event nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 11 through July 14 at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. For students in kindergarten through sixth grade. For information, email presbyoffice@mem1.org or call 409-945-2931.
The La Marque High School “Purrfect” decade reunion will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 22 at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. For classes from 1970 through 1982. For information, call Bruce Blankenship, 409-599-5007, or David Laymance, 409-599-5936.
ONGOING
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is seeking victim assistance volunteers. Bilingual volunteers are needed, too. To sign up, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. weekdays through June 17; and July 11 through the remainder of the upcoming school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email info@galvestonrrmuseum.org or visit galvestonrr museum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.