Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston Bay Orchid Society will have its annual show and sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway, in Houston. For information, visit galves tonbayorchidsociety.org.
Galveston Art League will have a papier-mache workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For registration information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com (click on workshops). For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. “Insects: The Hunter,” by John Koloen will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Friends of the Dickinson Public Library will have a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-534-3812.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.rosen berg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Kitchen Gardening” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. Beatles tribute band, The Fab Five, will perform. For information, visit www.mitchell historicproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with Mike Svegliato at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
