HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jennifer Vincent, Sharon Niemeyer, Tammy Victoria, Skye Williams, Keelan J. Muse, Thomas Johnson, Leslie Thompson, Gregory Mendoza, Latonya Neely, Debra Briggs, Susan Jules Little, Leslie Johns, Kenneth Edwards Jr. and Jacques T. Tanner.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Rob and Karyn Cabriales, celebrating 21 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.