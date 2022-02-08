TODAY
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and the Galveston Diaper Bank will offer an emergency diaper bank from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Baby and adult diapers are available. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing local African Americans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 28 at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, visit dickinsonhistorical society.org or email dhs@dickinsontexas.gov.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Fifty-Five-Plus Club will meet at 11 a.m. today at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. Doryn Glenn, from the Galveston County Clerk’s Office, will speak about historical records from the Republic of Texas. For information, call Debby Kaponis, 772-341-9756.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200 in League City. Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon today in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Galveston Youth Basketball League will have online registration at shorturl.at/ikIOP through Feb. 18. For boys and girls in grades 3-8. Registration is $100 per child. Volunteer coaches also are needed. For information, email Andrew Hobby, andrewhobby@gisd.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, houston@moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecity gardenclub.org.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “Tides of Resilience” by Sangmi Yoo during normal hours through Feb. 16 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. An online artist talk will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free. For information, visit com.edu.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will have its Seaside Chats at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 23 virtually. For information, topics, and to access, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov/education/seasidechats.html or email kelly.drinnen@noaa.gov.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Post No. 685 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Fellowship meal begins at 6:30 p.m. For information, call Jerry Williams, 206-605-7370.
UPCOMING
The Lighthouse Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Lighthouse Fellowship of Friends Church, 925 Third St. in League City. For information, email Ray Hertenberger, ray.herten berger21@gmail.com.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Master Gardener Herman Auer will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club will meet at noon Thursday at Coastal Grill, 1827 Strand St. in Galveston. Victor Avila, candidate for Texas Land Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. Social hour begins at 11:30 a.m. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. Thursday at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Kimberly Danesi, from the Galveston Park Board, will be the guest speaker. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Building 21, Room 135-A at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness Thursday. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The Galveston County Epilepsy Alliance will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday virtually. To get the link and more information, visit GCEATX.org.
The Sons of American Legion Squadron Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
There will be a Collegiate High School parent information session at 7 p.m. Thursday in the conference center at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The Galveston County Citizen Emergency Response Team is seeking volunteers to participate in its new academy from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Feb. 18; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 19; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For information and registration, visit forms.gle/MEPqv9Y8Y4FonWnA6 or email John Hermann, john.hermann@co.galveston.tx.us.
