The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and Saturday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Prices are $5 a bag or $10 a box. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Library will present its Councilmember Storytime event at 10:10 a.m. today at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Sally Branson, Brent Erenwert and Robert Griffon will be the speakers. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit the entries accepted into its spring juried show from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through May 29 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church’s Guardians of the Temple Health Ministry will offer a free webinar “A Toolkit for Mental Wellness — Ending the Silence” at 6:30 p.m. today via Zoom. For information and the link, visit mckinneyumc.net or call Geri Carroll, 409-2187-8793.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Friendswood Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday at Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. Pastor Mario Ayala will be the speaker. Breakfast is $5. For information, call Byron or Carol Fulk, 713-408-4785.
Bay Area Habitat will have its 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Saturday at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City. Registration is $35 a person or $40 day of. For information and registration, visit bahfh.org /2022-5k.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O½ in Galveston. The group will participate in a service project trimming vegetation causing obstructions for motorists. The group will provide trash bags, but take your own trimmers. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Commissioner Joe Giusti, Constable Jimmy Fullen and several others will be on the program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@ jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 89 will host its Thank A Vet Ride Saturday. Sign-up begins at 10 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. All modes of transportation is welcome. For information, call 812-780-8121 or 409-789-7626.
The city of Galveston will have its hurricane preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 715 30th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-3710.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon Saturday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 in La Marque. For information, visit bdgsar.org.
The Galveston chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have its third annual Ennis Williams scholarship luncheon at noon Saturday in the ballroom of the Island Hilton Hotel, 5500 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person. To purchase, visit gamma-pi-lambda.com or call Darrell Brightmon, 713-562-1068, or Hank Thierry, 409-771-4470.
The Artist Boat will have its Sip & See event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at its coastal heritage preserve in Galveston. Tickets are $30 a person and must be purchased in advance. Space is limited. For tickets and information, visit artistboat.org/cross-the-road or call 409-632-0388.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Symphony Orchestra has a limited supply of free student tickets for its performance at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information and tickets, visit galvestonsymphony.org.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and May 31 at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfarelma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. May 27 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Kemah Police Department will have its Guns & Gals event for women ages 18 and older from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 at a location TBA. To sign up, call 281-334-5414 and leave name, phone number and email. Practical will be included, and food will be provided.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its “Summer Pruning of Fruit Trees” class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 28 at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Limited to first 30 registrants. To register and get information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston Golf Cart Society will have its second annual Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. May 28. A ceremony honoring fallen veterans will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Eugenia & George Sealy Pavilion on the corner of 24th Street and Sealy Avenue. The route will begin at the pavilion and travel down to 25th Street and go toward The Strand and will end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 at 24th Street and Avenue K. For information, email galvestongolfcartsociety@gmail.com.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228, Star of the Sea, will host its annual Memorial Day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1901 Winnie St. in Galveston. There will be a chili dog lunch, silent and drop bag auction items, games, music and a raffle. For information, call Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
Author Lance Scott Walker will be singing copies of his new book “DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 28 at The Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St.; and at 6 p.m. May 28 at The Proletariat Gallery, 2221 Market St., Suite 100 in Galveston. There also will be a question-and-answer segment after the 6 p.m. event. For information, visit his Facebook page.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will have its “Go For A Ride to GOFM!” event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m May 29 on the corner of 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Bicycle safety information, bike giveaways, a safety obstacle course for children and more will be available. For information, visit galvestonsown farmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. May 30 at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston/Pelican Island. Admission and parking will be free. For information, visit galveston navalmuseum.com or call 409-770-3196.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
Artist Boat will have its Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 6 through June 8 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $2 a person. For information or transportation, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409 or 409-539-2523.
Clear Creek ISD will have its prekindergarten and kindergarten summer registration fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 through June 15 at McWhirter Elementary School, 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/enroll.
The Galveston Art League will have its Paint Like Picasso workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 13 through June 16 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The La Marque High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion June 25. Registration is $35. June 13 is the deadline to register. For information, email lmhs1972@sbcglobal.net, or call Cynthia Bolton, 409-692-1487.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
The 2022 Juneteenth Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. June 18 at Menard Park, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. If you’d like to participate, text 409-457-3570.
The 2022 Juneteenth Parade will begin at 1 p.m. June 18 at 26th and Ball streets and will travel down Ball Street and end at 41st and Ball streets in Galveston. A picnic will be afterward. If you’d like to participate, call Gwynetheia Pope, 409-996-5436; Sandra Toussant, 409-632-3419; or Byron James, 409-392-6306.
The Yawl Ketch the Spirit of Devereux event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 23 at Butler’s Courtyard, 122 N. Michigan Ave. in League City. For tickets and sponsorships, visit devereuxspirit.org or contact Nancy Rivera, nrivera@devereux.org or 281-316-5456.
