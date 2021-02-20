HAPPY BIRTHDAY Phyllis Ann Moore, Kristin Payne, La’Kreca Paul McDaniel, Marshall Paysse III, Kierra Brown, Vicky Boone, Elenor Walker, Anita Hill, Dolores Louis, Angel Moore, Ivan Geters and Chris Countee.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Floyd and Charlotte Sims, celebrating 56 years; and Kris and Trisha Carpenter, celebrating seven years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jerod Werdlow, Joy Simmons, Antoinette Townsend, Tyrone Jones, Raneisha Hill, Bennie Creamer, Mary Lemons, Belinda Scott, Christine Ruiz Hopkins and Liz Murphy.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Constance Whiteside, Kennard Pleasant, George Ruiz, Joyce Nielsen, Michelle Gregory Mitchell, Richard Fielder and Charles Nelson.

Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription