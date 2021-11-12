TODAY
Yaga’s Entertainment will launch its “Beads for Needs” bead recycling program for students in Ball High School’s Life Skills Program through today. Students and community members are encouraged to take their old Mardi Gras beads to Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For more information, call Elizabeth Matthews, 409-770-0999.
The Battle by the Beach robotics competition will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Admission is $30 for adults and $20 for students. For information, visit galvestonrobotics.com or call 409-762-3930.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. today at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Monica Desmond, the youth minister at Holy Family Parish-Bolivar, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit serra-club-of- galveston.org or call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
Galveston Reads will have its book-themed cooking class with special guest chef, Sylvia Cásares at 6 p.m. today at The Kitchen Chick, 2402 Market St. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares is the 2021 selection. For information, visit galvestonreads.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its ultimate scavenger hunt event for ages 12-18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/ programs or call 281-554-1102.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
The Yuletide Yard Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. The Galveston Island Tree Conservancy also will give away trees to island residents. Vendors from 11 island nonprofits will be selling a variety of items. For information, call 409-762-7668.
The city of Friendswood will have its annual Fall Haul citywide clean-up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Shredding also will be available till noon. Must be resident of city and show ID. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3220.
The International Oleander Society will host a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Oleander Park at 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Galveston Ukulele Society also will be playing from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. For information, email international.oleander@yahoo.com or call 917-292-1982.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual holiday market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300 in Bayou Vista. There will be vendors, food concessions and a Sweet Shop available. For information, call Betty Henry, 817-996-3452.
The Galveston West Beach Lions Club will have its second annual ‘Tis the Season Craft Fair & Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jamaica Beach Park, 16721 Jolly Roger Road in Jamaica Beach. For information, call Jerry Banner, 409-599-3043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “The Urban Backyard Garden” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Discovery Garden inside Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. The seminar will be taught by Master Gardener Herman Auer. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org /horticulture/mgseminars.
The Texas City Garden Club will have its annual Holiday Market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Randy Lemmon, from the 740 KTRH Radio GardenLine Program, also will be available to answer questions from noon to 4 p.m. If you’d like to participate, email hea345nancy@comcast.com or call 409-771-5697.
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will have its Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Runge Park, 4605 Peck St. in Santa Fe. There will be live music, a historical display, food, a petting zoo, antique tractors, vendors, a “kid’s zone,” an Old Smokey cook-off, corn hole and barrel racing. For information, visit santafetexaschamber.com or call 409-925-8558.
The Salt Grass Potters Guild will have its annual Christmas holiday sale of original handmade pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dickinson Railroad Museum, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson. For information, visit saltgrasspotters.com, or call 713-851-4012 or 832-414-3993.
Mission Galveston-Texas City will have its community Thanksgiving dinner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at New Life Fellowship, 2700 Texas Ave. in Texas City. For information, email Tina Rice, tina.rice@newlifetc.com.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Understanding Immigration Law” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Galveston Reads will have its author talk and book signing event with Oscar Casaras from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. “Where We Come From” is this year’s selection. To register, visit galvestonreads.org/events.
The Galveston Island Ujamaa Festival & Marketplace will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Admission is $5 per person for ages 13 and older; 12 and younger will be admitted for free. No personal coolers allowed. For information, call Lawanda Ward, 409-457-3570.
The Bay Area Medication Take Back Day event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the League City Police Department, 555 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-284-0370 or visit thealliancebayarea.org.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Money for the Christmas party in December is also due at $20 per person Saturday. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
UPCOMING
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 71st pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Kerry Tillmon will be the guest speaker. For information, call Ursula Burns, 409-739-5327.
The city of League City and League City Animal Care will have its pet food pantry drive-through supply distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 755 W. Walker St. in League City. Free pet food, kennels/carriers, collars/leashes and other supplies will be given away (while supplies last). For League City residents in need only. For information, visit leaguecity.com.
The Singing Men — Southeast Choir will be the special guest at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St. in Galveston. Additional parking will be available at Trinity Episcopal Church and behind Ashton Villa. For. information, visit fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 11 at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $75 per person through Monday (afterward $85) and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
The Class of 2022 of La Marque High School will have its Cougar Holiday Market vendor show from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the commons area of the school at 397 Duroux in La Marque. Pictures with Santa Claus also will be available for $10 each. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
Central Christian Church will host a Thanksgiving community luncheon after its 11 a.m. worship service Nov. 21 in the fellowship hall at 2702 Ave. O 1/2 in Galveston. If you’d wish to attend, you must RSVP by Nov. 19 by calling 409-762-4884.
The American Heart Association will have its Bay Area Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Registration information can be found at www2.heart.org. For information, email Macy Osoria, macy.osoria@heart.org.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will be giving away free turkeys from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. One turkey per household; while supplies last. If you don’t need a turkey and would like to donate one, email district1@texascitytx.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available. For information, call 409-904-2091.
The community Thanksgiving feast will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets also will be given away. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Donations of food items are needed. To donate or get more information, call 281-332-8733. All are welcome to attend.
The Black Friday Freedom Walk event with Sam Collins III will be at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 26 beginning at the Middle Passage Historic Marker at 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Attendees will get to retrace the steps of Union soldiers through the streets of Galveston as they spreaded the message of freedom. Tickets are $30 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-256-3822.
The Grand Galvez will have its annual Holiday Lighting Celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For more information, visit hotelgalvez.com or call 409-765-7721.
A reception showing the 2021 TWELVE project will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 in Edna’s Room at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit twelvepeople.org or call Will Wright, 806-236-0715.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Dec. 2 at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
