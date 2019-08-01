Pictured are recently installed members to the Adoration Community Theology Service (ACTS) Core Team at Holy Family Parish in Galveston. On bottom row is Brian Kusnerik. From left on front row is Claudia Morales, Laurie Garza, Alicia Chavez, and Esmeralda Friars. Second row, from left is Francisco Castro, David Smith, Lee Murphy, Manuel Galvan, Oscar Alberson and Juan Pena.