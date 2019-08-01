The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
Author Lisa Sandlin will be signing copies of her book “The Bird Boys” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steaks available from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Santa Fe 42 Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Ed Pickett Hall at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. New members are welcome. Contact Sybil Miller, sybilmiller@verizon.net or 713-628-0319.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 30 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Fantastic Sam’s Cut and Color salons will be raising money and awareness for Shriners Hospitals for Children from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 140, in League City. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 31. The celebration will include music, refreshments and door prizes. To book your services, call 409-740-3722 or 281-957-9167.
WE R.O.C.K. will have its annual Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road, in Dickinson. Free school supplies and book packs will be available while supplies last. There also will be live music, food, contests and games. For information, call Roslyn Barnett, 713-252-8634.
Movie Nite on The Strand will begin at dusk Saturday at Saengerfest Park at 23rd and Strand streets in Galveston. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be shown. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com or call 409-761-4111.
Let’s Dance will have its Dance 4 The Cure ballroom dance fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. A $10 donation per person is asked. Proceeds will go toward the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. For information, call Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Silver Wings will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Boys & Girls Club will have its Back 2 School registration daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 9 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For ages 6-17 (must present birth certificate and most recent report card at registration). After-school program starts Aug. 26. For information, call 409-763-2227.
The Galveston Art League will present a Japanese folk art workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. To sign up, email galvestonartleague.com or call 832-752-3280.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County and Galveston LULAC Council No. 151 are sponsoring a diaper drive for migrant children released from Customs and Border Patrol in communities along the border. Diapers may be dropped off at the UU Fellowship, 501 Church St., Galveston on Aug. 25 or picked up by calling Sandra Sullivan at 409-599-1099.
