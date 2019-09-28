The Galveston County Audubon Group and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip to the Smith Hawkwatch Tower at 6:40 a.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to meet on the south side of Rosenberg Library in order to catch the ferry. Transportation will be provided. For information, visit www.Galvston NatureTourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Nick Gary Foundation will have its fourth annual Athletics & Skills Challenge Saturday at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave., in Texas City. The first event will begin at 7:30 a.m. Softball, home run derby, kickball, free youth skills and drills, DJ, and barbecue will be available. For information, visit www.thenickgary foundation.com or call Thelma Bowie, 409-939-4557.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The inaugural Pretty Ladies Uniquely Shaped free plus-sized clothing giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston. Volunteers also are needed. For information, contact Angela Wilson, angeladwilson71@yahoo.com or 409-939-2685.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Keith Gray, with CenterPoint Energy, and J.P. Bryan, owner of The Bryan Museum, will be the guest speakers. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Atmosphere the Salon is accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale benefiting local charities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5. If you’d like to help, email roxanne clarke48@yahoo.com.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Rainwater Harvesting” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will present a seminar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at University Baptist Church at 16106 Middlebrook Drive in Houston. Dana Leeds, from the Texas State Genealogical Society, will lead the seminar. Registration is $25 for members and $35 for all others. Visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org.
The Texas City High School Choir Booster Club will present “The House Cup” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in the school’s cafeteria at 1431 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Participants will get to compete for the glory of The House Cup, have dinner, desserts, candy buffet, wizardry games, and more. There also will be a silent auction. For tickets, which are $35 per person, visit bit.ly/thehousecup or call 409-457-4375.
Independence Village will have its “Under the Big Top” gala from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. For tickets and information, visit www.ivillagetexascity.org or call 409-935-4335.
The 19th annual PAWS Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees are asked to purchase tickets by Friday by visiting www.galvestonhumane.org or by calling 409-740-1919.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a dance from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. DJ Gino will provide a variety of music. For information, call 409-945-8975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.