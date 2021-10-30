TODAY
The Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 will have a BBQ Cook-off today at 901 Main St. in La Marque. For more information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
Congressman Randy Weber and District Clerk John Kinard will have its Passport Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Galveston County North Annex Building, 174 Calder Road in League City. Attendees will get information on passport fees and services. For information, call 281-316-8729 or 281-316-0231.
First Christian Church will have its pumpkin patch available from 10 a.m. to dusk today; and noon till dusk Sunday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. For information, call Becky Hoke, 409-948-4443.
The Hitchcock Public Library will conclude its fall book and rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Helen Hall Library will have its Halloween at the Library event for all ages from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. The library is also a Teal Pumpkin site. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Car Accident — What’s Next?” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The city of Texas City will have its Hallowpalooza Festival from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. There will be a children’s costume contest, games, prizes, trunk-or-treat, moonwalks, face painting and arts and crafts. For information, call 409-643-5990.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual fall barbecue cook-off today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration is $150 per spot. Prizes will be awarded. For information, email alegion554@yahoo.com or call 281-332-8733.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its 19th annual Let Her Alone Revival at 1 p.m. today at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Tess Beafneaux, Sheryl Neal, Pamela Williams Edwards, Temeka Mathews and Bridgett Pierre-Ned will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
First Baptist Church will have its “Rootin’ Tootin’ Fall Festival Round Up” event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. There will be free “Chuckwagon” hot dogs, s’mores, a cakewalk, face painting, Trunk-n-Treat and more. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will have Halloween treats for trick-or-treaters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Friendswood High School Theatre will present its Fright Fest haunted house from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today backstage at the Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium on its campus at 702 Greenbriar Ave. in Friendswood. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. For information, call Amy Thornton, 281-482-3413, Ext. 115.
The Youth and Parent Advisory Committee of Nia Cultural Center will present the Disney movie “Safety” at 6:30 p.m. today at Jack Johnson Park, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Take your own lawn chairs/blankets. For information, call Makia Golliday, 409-599-8396.
The Col. H. B. Moore Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have a Halloween party from 8 p.m. today to midnight Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. There will be a costume contest and DJ Dave will provide the music. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Nov. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galvestonsownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Halloween festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Madonna Hall & Pavilion at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Admission is free. For information, visit ololcs.org or call 409-925-3224.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will observe Women Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Bryan Museum will host a free trunk or treat event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 1315 21st St. in Galveston (enter on Avenue M at 21st Street). There will be over 20 decorated cars on museum grounds as well. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-220-3316.
The Texas City Lion’s Club will be collecting used eyeglasses to recycle from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Glasses also can be dropped off during normal store hours at TSO, 2702 Palmer Highway, or Texas City Eye Consultants, 2506 25th Ave. N. For information, email Barbara White, mrsstingaree@gmail.com.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Hallelujah Harvest from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
MONDAY
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 weekdays through Nov. 19 at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays with extended hours till 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, visit leaguecitylegion554.org or call 281-332-8733.
The La Marque High School class of 2022 will host a spirit day fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday at Mod Pizza, 3402 Palmer Highway in Texas City. Just mention the high school and 15 percent of proceeds will go toward the class. For online ordering, use code GR197542L. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
Texas City Independent School District is asking community members to participate in its long-range facility planning needs survey through 5 p.m. Monday. Responses are anonymous. For information, visit tcisd.org/news for the link.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
UPCOMING
The College of the Mainland Community Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-771-7683.
Galveston College will present a virtual lecture “19-Year-Old DNA and New Technology: The Jennifer Schuett Case” by Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To access, visit zoom.us and enter meeting ID: 894-4873-8570 with the password: Galveston. For information, email Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu.
Texas City Independent School District will host a community meeting for long-range facility planning and program needs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit tcisd.org/news.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will have its Kris Kringle Craft Show & Food Trucks event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Crafters and food truck vendors are encouraged to participate. For information, call 409-925-3224 or visit ololcs.org.
The third annual Galveston County Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Galveston County Fairgrounds, 10 Jack Brooks Road in Hitchcock. The Vietnam veterans luncheon will begin at noon and the Veterans Day awards ceremony will start at 6 p.m. For information, visit honorlocalvets.org, or call Fidencio Leija, 409-692-6676.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will host a dinner and short program saluting and thanking all veterans at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. All veterans will eat free with proper ID. Dinner is $12 per person for all others. For information, call Dianna Puccetti, 409-682-1477.
