The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
Moody Mansion will celebrate Mary Moody Northen’s 127th birthday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Cookies will be served, and attendees also will receive a small gift from the gift shop. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or call 409-762-7668.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is currently enrolling children ages 6-17 in school and community based programs within Galveston County. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council’s Moody Gardens Dive Program Conservation update will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Visitor Center’s 4D Theater at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Meeting is free, but attendees must sign up by visiting www.galves tonnaturetourism.org/winter-nature-program or call 409-789-8125.
Boy Scout Troop No. 848 will have an informational session for Webelos scouts and new scouts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake United Methodist Church at 16335 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.bsatroop848.org or call Steve King at 281-853-5644.
The Clear Creek Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday at The Tremont House at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. This will be a combined meeting with area Republican women members. Karen Newton will be the speaker. RSVP is required for lunch, which is $25. To RSVP, email rkirbie@comcast.net.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society will have its Valentine’s Bake Sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. until all sold out Thursday in the lobby of Texas First Bank at 8128 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call JoAnn Robinson at 409-986-5036.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present its Brewding 301 — Bird Love program from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Tin Cup’s Caddy Shack at 9020 Stewart Road in Galveston. Program is free, but attendees must RSVP by visiting www.galvestonnaturetourism.org/win ter-nature-program or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have a stuffed pork dinner fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s spring plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Brooks Park (rodeo arena) on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be an informational presentation about plants for sale from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present its Birds of Moody Gardens program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Visitor Center’s 4D Theater at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Program is free, but attendees must RSVP by visiting www.galves tonnaturetourism.org/winter-nature-program or call 409-789-8125.
The Rotary Club of Texas City will have its Mainland Mardi Gras “Salute to the Roaring 20s” event from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For tickets and information, visit www.mainlandmardigras.com.
The Galveston Arts Center is accepting registration for its “Puppetpalooza” spring break art camp for youth, which will be March 11 through March 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. To sign up, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org/puppet-camp-2019 or call 409-763-2403.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6378 Auxiliary is accepting entries for its Youth Patriotic Art Contest through March 28. For students in grades 9-12. To enter, visit http://ow.ly/FuK530eQqZ9. For information, email Beth Sanford at bsan ford1954@yahoo.com or call 281-337-4952.
Entries for the Support Women Artists Now Day Juried Art Show are due by March 31. The competition is open to women artists. Entries should be dropped off at G. Lee Gallery at 2217 Strand St., Suite 107-B, in Galveston. For information, visit www.gleegallery.net (click on Call to Artists tab) or call 409-996-5040.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
