TODAY
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 through today at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through today in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Auxiliary of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Cajun fried pork loin dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual webinar at 7 p.m. today. Cari Taplin will present “Using Church Records to Find Ancestral Origins.” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 17 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Central Christian Church will host a Thanksgiving community luncheon after its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday in the fellowship hall at 2702 Ave. O 1/2 in Galveston. If you’d wish to attend, you must RSVP by today by calling 409-762-4884.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The American Heart Association will have its Bay Area Heart Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. Registration information can be found at www2.heart.org. For information, email Macy Osoria, macy.osoria@heart.org.
Volunteers are needed to participate in a cleanup day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Historic Broadway Cemetery District between 40th and 43rd streets and Broadway in Galveston. Take your own work gloves and any small garden tools. Supplies will be provided. For information, call Kathleen Maca, 281-935-7141
Acts Christian Church will offer its food pantry to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Julie Plyler, 281-910-9757.
The city of Galveston will host a shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the recycling center, 702 61st St. in Galveston. Must show ID to confirm island residency. Maximum of 15 boxes per person/vehicle. For information, call 409-797-3958.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
Texas City Commissioner Keith Henry will be giving away free turkeys from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Carver Park, 6615 Park Ave. in Texas City. One turkey per household; while supplies last. If you don’t need a turkey and would like to donate one, email district1@texascitytx.gov. COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available. For information, call 409-904-2091.
The Dickinson Police Officer’s Association will have its Pack the Patrol Car Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Ziegler’s at 2308 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For information, email Officer Ricky Valdez, rvaldez@ci.dickinson.tx.us.
The Dickinson Police Department, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and the Dickinson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will have its free community Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Dine-in only; no carryout. Donations also will be accepted. For information, email Officer Ricky Valdez, rvaldez@ci.dickinson.tx.us.
UPCOMING
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its Sweetheart Holiday Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, email Sylvia Salinas, sylviaboi56@gmail.com.
The community Thanksgiving feast will serve Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Kukral Hall at Our Lady of Fatima School, 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Coats and jackets also will be given away. For information, call Barbara White, 409-739-2268.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a Thanksgiving potluck dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Donations of food items are needed. To donate or get more information, call 281-332-8733. All are welcome to attend.
The Black Friday Freedom Walk event with Sam Collins III will be at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 26 beginning at the Middle Passage Historic Marker at 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Attendees will get to retrace the steps of Union soldiers through the streets of Galveston as they spreaded the message of freedom. Tickets are $30 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-256-3822.
Interfaith Caring Ministries will have its 28th annual Festival of Trees gala Dec. 2 at the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake Hotel, 3000 E. NASA Parkway in Houston. For information, contact Johnnie Hubbard, jhubbard@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1112.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo’s WinterFest will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 on the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park on state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, visit galvestoncountyfair.com or call 409-986-6010.
The Flapjack Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Registration for the Kid’s K for ages 12 and younger is $15 or $20 day of; and for the 5K Run/Walk, it’ll be $35 per person or $40 day of. To sign up, visit parks.friendswood.com.
CASA of Galveston County will have its Walk a Mile in My Shoes fundraiser at 8 a.m. Dec. 4 outside the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit casagalveston.org/walk. For information, call 409-572-2552.
Sea Star Base Galveston will have its VIP Veterans Appreciation Dinner event honoring the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $100 per person. Sponsorships also are available. For information, visit ssbgalveston.org/support.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office will have its 22nd annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St. in Galveston. The event also will be virtual at livestream.com/accounts/21068106. If you’d like to be a part of the event, call 409-770-5463.
The city of Galveston will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will begin at 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard and continue east to 25th Street. If you’d like to participate, visit gal vestontx.gov/christmas parade. Entry fee is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Crystaland Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The route begins at the courthouse annex building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. If you’d like to participate, call 409-684-5940.
The Ball High School Class of 1975 will host a Christmas gala fundraiser from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 11 at The Tasting Room, 3005 Church St. in Galveston. Tickets are $85 per person and includes dinner, music and valet parking. Limited tickets. To purchase, visit Ballhi1975.myevent.com or go to Janet’s What A Seam, 3001 Ave. M in Galveston.
The Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters will have its annual holiday party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. If you’d like to help, visit mentorsgc.org, email botey@gulfcoastbbbs.org, or call 409-763-4638.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation department will hosts its Santa Express Drive-Thru from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. City of Galveston elves will hand out treats and celebrate the holiday season. For information, call Marissa Barnett, 409-797-3546.
ONGOING
The Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Feb. 1. Any 501 © (3) nonprofit in Galveston County that supports children is encouraged to apply. Submission guidelines can be found at ycfund.org. For information, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Samaritan Women at the Well is offering help for those in need of permanent housing in Galveston, Texas City and La Marque. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries and Community Development Department of Texas City is offering help for those in need of assistance with rent and overdue utility bills in Texas City. For information, call Veronica Branch, 832-704-1693, or Rose Rodriguez (for Spanish), 409-916-3499.
Houston Area Parkinson Society is resuming in-person programs in Galveston County. HAPS is also providing online programs for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through Facebook, YouTube and Zoom. Please visit hapsonline.org/calendar for available classes. For information on attending in-person groups, contact Angelica Rodriguez 713-313-1652 or rodriguez@hapsonline.org.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email Sam Christensen at sam@galvestonrrmuseum.org.
