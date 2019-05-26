HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sycreeda Necole Bryant, Yolanda Sowell, Sharon Webb, LaVonia Petteway, Lucille Hennigan, Marcus Murray, Wesley Dominick, Roderick Gasaway, Derek Johnson, Madison Jane Hinojosa and Ed Ferguson.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY James and Cheryl Raven-Guilbeau, celebrating 24 years; and Roland and Khiira Caballero, celebrating seven years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.