Registration is open for the Walk A Mile in Their Shoes set for 6 p.m. Friday on Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Participants who pre-register by 2 p.m. Friday also will receive free admission to the Pleasure Pier after the walk. To register, visit www.rccgc.org. For information, call 409-443-0501.
Atmosphere the Salon is accepting donations for its annual sidewalk sale benefiting local charities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1221 23rd St. in Galveston. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. If you’d like to help, email roxan neclarke48@yahoo.com.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available (some items are free at the end of each month). For information, call 409-765-5138.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. All ladies are asked to take items for the Seamen’s Christmas boxes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the captain’s room at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Call Dawn Tholcken, 281-923-5197.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesdays at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St., in La Marque. Call 409-938-9258.
The New Leaf Al-Anon group will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Rosenberg Library, in the Randall Room, 2310 Sealy Ave., in Galveston. Call 409-692-3078.
Free dance lessons taught by Lewis and Betty Whistler will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 2105 S. Dickinson, in League City. Must have a city of League City activity card to participate (nonresidents can pay $25 for a yearly pass or purchase a day pass). For information, call 832-517-5833.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. All are welcome. Call 409-763-9866.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its National Night Out at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church, 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. For information, contact Thayer Evans, thayer@thayerevansgalveston.com or 409-739-5258.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Mainland No. 3199 Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at 4445 Ninth St. in Bacliff. Call 281-339-3480.
Cub Scout Troop No. 120 (Bears) will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2702 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. New members are welcome. For information, call 409-762-4884.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Onions and Garlic” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office, 4102-B Main St., in La Marque. To register, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Call 281-337-4952.
The Bay Area Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at a location TBD. Fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.bayareaquiltguild.org or call Debby Benson, 713-248-8757.
The Christian Motorcyclist Association, Lighthouse Riders Chapter, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. If you wish to eat, please arrive early. Call 713-550-3466.
The Galveston Dance Club will offer group dance lessons at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the aerobics room at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. The first two lessons are free. No partner is required. Visit www.galvestondanceclub.com. Call 409-370-0617.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, in Galveston. Chess players of all levels, newbies and those who haven’t played in a while are welcome. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
Knights of Columbus No. 787 will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. Call 409-762-2112.
