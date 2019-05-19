Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Ruby Goodwin Widow’s Club will meet at noon Sunday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St., in Galveston. All widows are welcome. Call 409-744-3713.
The Saltwater Garden Club will have its annual Outdoor Living and Garden Tour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at various locations in Bayou Vista. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older; ages 12 and younger will be admitted for free. For tickets and information, call 281-520-7779 or 409-935-3229.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of male volunteers to be Big Brothers to waiting Littles. Enrollment also is open for Little Sisters to be matched with a Big Sister in the community-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Clear Creek Independent School District’s Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of volunteers to be Bigs for the upcoming 2019-20 school year. To apply, visit bbbstx.org/beabig and select school/site-based and then select your district campus. For information, email Jeanne deVezin at jdevezin@ccisd.net, or Julia Kelley at jkelley@bbbstx.org.
UPCOMING
The Sidney Sherman No. 2 Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’ Restaurant, 4604 Interstate 45, in La Marque. Attendees are asked to RSVP. To RSVP, call Steve Manis, 281-222-0119.
The Propeller Club of Galveston will have its ribeye steak dinner at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. A social will begin at 6:30 p.m. Must RSVP by 3 p.m. Wednesday. To RSVP and get dinner price information, leave a message at 409-621-6017 or email propellerclubgalveston@gmail.com.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 is seeking volunteers to help place American flags on the graves of veterans at three cemeteries in Galveston during Memorial Day weekend. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8 a.m. Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
The 26th annual Memorial Day Watchfire event will be at 6 p.m. May 26 at the Veterans Memorial at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock. There also will be a ceremony by lighting and a flag retirement fire to dispose of worn and tattered U.S. flags. For information, call Buddy Farina, 409-682-1360.
The Galveston Naval Museum will have its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. May 27 at 100 Seawolf Parkway in Galveston. Free admission also will be available to the museum from 9 a.m. to noon. For information, email Urs Schmid at urs.schmid@cavallahistoricalfoundation.org.
Local artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the Marine Debris Art Contest in conjunction with World Oceans Day, Artist Boat and the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees. Entries will be accepted between May 28 through June 7. For information, guidelines, and entry forms, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-7722.
The Friendswood Police Department is accepting registration for its Rape Aggression Defense program for women. The four-day course is for ages 12 and older and is $25 per person. To register, email kcrouch@friendswood.com. For information, visit www.friendswood.com.
The Juneteenth Development committee is seeking young ladies in Galveston County ages 17-22 to compete for scholarship prizes for its 27th annual Scholarship Gala, which will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown at 409-762-0063.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its Summer Drama Camps for youth at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Classes begin in June. For information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its Eco-Art Summer Camps for ages 5-8 and 9-12 at www.artistboat.org/eco-art-camps. Camps begin June 3. For information and registration fees, call 409-770-0722.
Island East-End Theatre Company is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer sessions at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. Session I will be June 10 through June 28 and Session II will be July 22 through Aug. 9. For registration fees and information, email islandetc1@gmail.com or call 409-762-3556.
The city of Friendswood is accepting registration for swim lessons at www.friendswood.com/pool and click on “swim lessons” tab. For information, call 281-996-3220.
