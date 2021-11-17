TODAY
The Gulf Coast Basketball Officials Association is seeking new officials in the Galveston County area. No experience necessary. Must be 18 and older. Training will be provided. The average pay for beginners is $45 per hour. For information, call Shirley McDaniel, 409-771-1835, or George “Pete” Henley, 409-392-0317.
The city of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration for its youth basketball league for ages 6-12 through Friday at Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., or McGuire Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St. Volunteers and coaches also are needed. For information, call 409-797-3715 or 409-797-3700.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti’s office will be disposing old tires from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday in the stock yard adjacent to the West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Must show proof of Galveston County residency. Eight tires per vehicle will be accepted (no commercial/agriculture tires). For information, call 409-770-5475.
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in Webster. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its State of Health Care breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. Dan Newman, Noel J. Cardenas, Dr. Williams Phillips and Stephen K. Jones Jr. will be on the panel. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To purchase tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. today. The public comment period begins at 9:45 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 562-247-8422 (access code is 305-370-124). For information, email Leslie Clift, leslie.clift@noaa.gov.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon today at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast chapter will present “Meeting of the Minds” from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. The meeting allows space to learn about various topics relating to mental health and suicide prevention. To register, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdance ballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today and Thursday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. Must make an appointment. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The Texas City Ancestry Searchers will meet at 1 p.m. today at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 902 N. 25th St. in Texas City. A representative from Clayton Library will be the guest speaker. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-7049.
The Central High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. today at Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3350, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
The Board of Regents of the Galveston Community College District will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in Room 220 of Moody Hall on the campus of Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. For information, visit gc.edu or call 409-944-1302.
THURSDAY
The Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will be serving free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. until all gone Thursday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Dinners will be given away via drive-through only. Donations are welcome. For information, call Apostle Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will have its teleconferencing meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday. To access via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 869-1704-0540 with passcode: 800857, or by phone, 346-248-7799. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
College of the Mainland will have its Outdoor Movie Night event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Stallworth Square on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit com.edu.
The city of Texas City will have its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Carver Park Center, 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
College of the Mainland will present its annual student art exhibition through Dec. 1 in its art gallery at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Awards will be presented from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit com.edu/art-gallery.
UPCOMING
Central Christian Church will host a Thanksgiving community luncheon after its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday in the fellowship hall at 2702 Ave. O 1/2 in Galveston. If you’d wish to attend, you must RSVP by Friday by calling 409-762-4884.
