HAPPY BIRTHDAY The Rev. Alessandro Bell, Detrick Harper-Jones, Keshia Phillips, Regina Albert, Ahmed Ahmed, Mike Evans, Ebony J. Williams, Roland Chinn, Myoshi Hawkins-Rougely, Denise Kimbrough, D’Lisa Killebrew, Randy Mlcak, Chris Oxford, Loren Murphy, Stannie Champion, Dillon Green, Rick Silva, Nina Wood, Nancy Gaffney, Ayanna Brown, Jesse Nieto Jr. and Nettie Lee Allen.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Joseph Jr. and Josette Batiste, celebrating 14 years of marriage.
