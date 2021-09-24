TODAY
The city of Friendswood will host a blood drive for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. today at Leavesley Hangar, 901 Buckingham Drive in Friendswood. All donors will receive a pair of fun socks. To register, visit commitforlife.org or contact Haley Brown, hbrown@ci.friendswood.tx.us or 281-996-3238.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the “Tools to Reduce the Risk of Suicide” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. today via Zoom. Beverly Bernzen will lead the presentation. Must register. To register, visit nami.org or email namigc@namigulfcoast.org.
The Galveston Art League will exhibit entries from its fall juried competition from noon to 6 p.m. today through Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Auxiliary of American Legion Post No. 554 will host its annual potluck dinner from 5 p.m. until they run out today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A $10 minimum donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual webinar at 7 p.m. today. Diane Richard will present “Early Migration In, Across and Out of North Carolina.” For information and link to access webinar, visit TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 29 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SATURDAY
Jerusalem Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Aide will have its sixth annual prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Jeremiah Narcisse will be the guest speaker. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Galveston Art League will offer a “Watercolor on Yupo” workshop led by Fontaine Jacobs from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50. To sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”T-Bud Grafting of Citrus & Fruit Trees” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Master Gardeners Robert Marshall; and Nancy Langston-Noh and Hazel Lampton, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The Santa Fe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 Auxiliary will have its vendor days fundraising event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to participate, fees are $40 per booth. Proceeds will go toward post community events. To sign up or get more information, call 409-925-2525.
The city of Galveston will have its recycling pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of its Public Works Department, 2828 Market St. in Galveston. For what items will be accepted and information, visit galvestontx.gov/172/Galveston-Recycle-Center or call 409-797-3958.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit leaguecitygardenclub.org or email leaguecity gardenclub@gmail.com.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
Qatar Charity, in partnership with the University of Houston-Clear Lake Diplomacy Institute, will host its inaugural food distribution event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2700 Bay Area Blvd. in Houston. Open to any member of the community. For information, contact Gigi Do, dogigi@uhcl.edu or 281-283-2750.
The 11th annual 10 Men Standing on the Word of God Conference will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. For information, call Aaron Johnson, 409-256-1329.
Friendswood Toastmasters will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit friend swoodtoastmasters.com.
UPCOMING
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Roy Nickerson at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have auditions for “Rent” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. They also will have auditions for “The Polar Express Train Ride” at 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, email Kim Mytelka, kimdmy@aol.com and put “Rent” in subject line.
The Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Allen’s Kitchen and Grill, 3701 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-256-1558.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
The La Marque High School class of 2022 will host a spirit night fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at Jersey Mikes Subs, 6608 Interstate 45 S. in La Marque. The restaurant will donate 15 percent of proceeds to the class. For information, email Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.