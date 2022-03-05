TODAY
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court No. 228 Star of the Sea will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon today at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call Regent Cynthia Schaaf, 409-766-0430.
The Williams-Borden Neighborhood Association will meet at 10:30 a.m. today in Jinkins Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1113 36th St., in Galveston. Residents and property owners from 35th to 39th streets and Avenues M to S are welcome. Council members Sharon Lewis and William Schuster will be the guest speakers. For information, visit wbnagalveston.com or call Mary Branum, 281-433-2945.
Bodine Recovery will have its Beach Day event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 22629 Kennedy Drive in Galveston. Volleyball, kite flying, soccer, frisbees, corn hole and more will be available. Lunch also will be provided by Magnolia City Detox. To register, visit thephoe nix.org/find-a-class.
SUNDAY
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays at 28th and Market streets in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods and edible farm products will be available. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com or call 512-635-4912.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
Authors Denise Adams and Russell Autrey will be signing copies of their book “The Bolivar Point Lighthouse” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of the lighthouse at 419 Everett Lane in Port Bolivar. Books will be available for purchase. For information, email dhadams1955@yahoo.com. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation.
MONDAY
Free community COVID-19 PCR testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Doyle Family Administration Building, Room 126, at College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. Must register. To register, visit book.curative.com/sites/33023.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. For information, call 832-515-5827.
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will present “notes for String Theory” by Candace Hicks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment through April 4 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. There also will be an artist talk at 11 a.m. April 4. Free and open to the public. For information, visit com.edu.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Take a treat for lunch afterward. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Doris Camp, 832-247-6915.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
Volunteer Jerry Sanford will be teaching free dance lessons from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. For information, email ejsanford@sbcglobal.net or call 713-202-4932 or 713-991-3383.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be serving dinner to youth ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays) through May 22 at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The New Directions singles group for ages 55 and older will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway in Webster. There will be a potluck dinner, as well as a guest speaker and/or group activities. For information, call 281-814-4750.
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will offer a free class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Classical Dance Arts, 530 Illinois Ave. in League City. No experience required. To sign up, email Richard Tew, rtew@yahoo.com.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Santa Fe Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. All are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577, or Rose Henson, 409-978-3192.
UPCOMING
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. The group will celebrate its 35th birthday, and Patricia Holmes will discuss “Human Trafficking in Houston.” Take a salad or side to share. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliabodenhamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
The Holy Family Parish Women’s Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its free GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. The course offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
Moderation Management, which is a national support group for people concerned about their drinking, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For more information, email Bridget Nurding, houston@moderation.org or visit moderation.org.
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mainland City Centre, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, call 409-933-8461.
The League City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the League City Recreation Center, 400 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, visit leaguecity gardenclub.org.
The Texas City Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Visitors are welcome. For information, email Bridget Buffa, bbuffa1@gmail.com.
Trinity Episcopal Church will present “You are what you eat: Worship, Gathering & Community” during Lent at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 and April 6 at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. The Revs. Mark Crawford, Mike Brady and Rt. Andy Doyle will be the speakers respectively. For information, email info@trinitygalv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Family Promise of Clear Creek and Kendra Scott will have a “Shop for Good” event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Scott’s location at Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. Participants also can participate online Wednesday and Thursday. Twenty percent of each order will go to the nonprofit. For information, visit ccfamilypromise.org.
The Webster chapter of AARP No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E. NASA Parkway in Seabrook. The chapter will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Annual dues are $8. For information, contact Lynne Justis, aarpchapter199@yahoo.com or 832-212-5417.
The La Marque Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Community Building next door to La Marque City Hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Master Gardener Herman Auer will be the guest speaker. Visitors are welcome. For information, call Vivian Allen, 409-256-3146.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3 in Webster. Pam Berry will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
The Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will met at 6 p.m. Thursday at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, call Janese Maricelli, 409-502-8221.
The city of Texas City will conclude its Community Conversations with Mayor Dedrick Johnson from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Darcie Valenzuela, 409-949-3036.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual plant, hamburger, and garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. If you’d like to donate an item for garage sale, drop off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For information, call 409-925-2552.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Women’s Ministry of New Vision Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12 at The Pioneer House at Carbide Park, 4106 Main St. in La Marque. “No Looking Back” is the theme. Gwen Evans will be the guest speaker. Registration is $10 per person. To RSVP, call Barbara Beyonce, 409-655-0061.
