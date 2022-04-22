TODAY
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317 or visit bayareanetwork group.us.
The Chosen Ones Community Enrichment Center will host its annual clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, corner of 27th and Ball streets in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival’s vendor fair will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday inside the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonnaturetourism.org.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. today at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit gchd.org/ARC or call 409-948-2485.
The FeatherFest Birding and Nature Photography Festival “Raptors Revealed!” will be at 1:30 p.m. today and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday in the Café in the Park patio at Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonnaturetour ism.org.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston/Galveston County Baptist Ministers Association will have its A.S. Johnson scholarship banquet at 7:15 p.m. today at the Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Diane Merchant will be the speaker. Tickets are $60 a person and a table of eight is $500; display patron will be $100 or more. For information, call Eva Tillmon, 409-762-5642 or 409-939-1244.
SATURDAY
The Recycling Division for the city of Galveston will have its Tires and Oil Collection Day event from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 702 61st St. in Galveston. Residents are encouraged to drop off their used tires (up to five) and used oil; must show ID of island residency. For information, email publicworks@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3630.
The Texas City Police Department will have its free Family Bike Rodeo event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Rainbow Park, 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. There also will be a food truck, ice cream, door prizes and bike giveaways. Bikes and helmets also will be available. For information, visit texascitytx.gov.
The International Oleander Society will have its annual Oleander Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park, 2624 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit oleander.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Looking Down at Insects” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday its Garden with the Masters Open Garden Day: Incredible Edible Herbs event ($10 a person; limited to first 20 registrants) in the Discovery Garden at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market and craft show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. For information, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Galveston County Tax Assessor/Collector Cheryl Johnson, Tim Tietjens, Brandon Hill and Dr. Matthew Hay will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
Lemonade Day Galveston County will host its Build a Stand... Spark a Dream event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Chalmers Hardware, 2002 Broadway in Galveston. Kits will be available for $25 for all registered young entrepreneurs. For information, visit lemonadeday.org/galveston-county or call 409-763-5326.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will have its annual spring garden tour with a free 60-pus spring market for shopping and garden market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Tickets for the tour are $15. For information, follow the group’s Facebook page.
The Galveston Naval Museum is seeking volunteers for its annual spring work week set for Saturday through April 30 at 100 Seawolf Park Blvd. in Galveston. To sign up and get more information, contact Brian Abugel, brian.abugel@ cavallahistoricalfounda tion.org or 346-220-7827.
The Bolivar Peninsula Cultural Foundation will have a luncheon event for its members from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Bolivar Historic Lighthouse, state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach near ferry landing. Public is invited; cost is $20 per family to attend. For information, call Linda Elissalde, 409-256-1750.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its installation of officers at noon Saturday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. A crawfish boil will begin at 1 p.m. The public is welcome; members are encouraged to attend the installation. For information, call 409-763-2257.
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer its Easter Bunny craft for children at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston Arts Center will have its ArtWalk event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For a downloadable flyer and listings of other spaces participating, visit galves tonartscenter.org/artwalk.
UPCOMING
Progressive Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Xavery Hutcherson and the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will be the guests. All are welcome. For information, call 409-771-4502.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its women ministry annual day at 2 p.m. Sunday at 6510 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. The Rev. Louis Simpson and the St. John Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The Victim’s Unit of the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its annual candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. If you’d like to participate or need more information, call Linda Telfah, 409-770-5124.
The Galveston Art League will be accepting artists entries for its spring juried show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. All artists are invited to participate. For rules, fees and prospectus, visit galvestonartleague.com. For information, email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Galveston Island Democrats will have its last nonpartisan candidate’s forum for mayor and city council candidates at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. All Galveston residents are invited. For information or to receive a Zoom invitation, email galvisledems@gmail.com.
The “Be Not Conformed” mother and daughter conference will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Pearl Robinson, LaTosha Holmes, and Ketara Gray will be the special guests. Tickets are $15 in advance (pay via Cash App: $theExchange68) or $20 at the door. For information, email Yvette McGill, yvettemcgill68@gmail.com.
The 26th annual Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 in the historic downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street between 20th and 23rd streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit grandkidsfestival.com, or contact Sarah Piel, spiel@thegrand.com or 409-770-5066.
The Sunshine Center will have its second annual Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at 1726 21st St. in Galveston. A wide variety of flower arrangements, gift baskets and food concessions will be available. For information, call Laura Tacquard, 409-795-7550.
The American Heart Association will have its “Hearts Across Hollywood” Galveston Heart Ball April 30 at The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. For tickets, sponsorships, and information, email morgan.faiella@heart.org.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will have its Lone Star Bazaar at 11 a.m. May 1 at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. There will be food, music, games, bingo, and a live and silent auction. For information, visit ololchurch.org.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will have its 10th annual crawfish boil from noon to 4 p.m. May 1 at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets and information, email Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@ comcast.net.
My Sister’s Keeper will have its annual fun walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at 1700 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. To register, visit roseministriesmsk.com. For information, contact Karen Rose, mysister skeepers2010@gmail.com or 409-739-3802.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. June 1 is the deadline to register.
ONGOING
Juneteenth Development Inc. is seeking young ladies ages 17-22 to compete for its annual scholarship gala set for 6 p.m. June 5 at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063.
The Galveston County Food Bank offers application assistance for various social services such as SNAP, TANF, CHIP and Medicaid. For information, call Emmanuel Blanco, 409-945-4232.
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. weekdays through June 17; and July 11 through the remainder of the upcoming school year at 5701 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
The Galveston Railroad Museum is seeking volunteer train crew, docents and mechanics. Railroad experience preferred but free training will be provided. For information or scheduling, email info@galvestonrrmuseum.org or visit galvestonrr museum.org.
