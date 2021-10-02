City meetings Oct 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St. 5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.7 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270. 7 p.m.: Santa Fe Zoning Board of Adjustments, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.Tuesday9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMore arrests made over catalytic converter thefts in GalvestonGalveston Island Shrimp Festival brings big crowds to downtownTexas firm buys Galveston Yacht Basin; Dairy Queen rumors fly in Texas CityTwo minors charged in shooting death of 19-year-old in DickinsonIn a funding gap, Sea Star Base Galveston to pause operations, restructureGalveston police chief to step down next monthDelta wave might be subsiding; new cases, hospitalizations decline in Galveston CountyBurst line left much of Galveston's West End waterlessAlthough natural immunity exists, health experts say inoculation is saferTwo men charged Thursday in shooting death of Madison Frazer CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Dickinson High School FootballIn Focus: Houston 28, Navy 20In Focus: Astros Clinch AL WestIn Focus: Astros 4, Rays 3In Focus: Clear Lake vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: Rays 7, Astros 0In Focus: Ball High vs Texas City High School FootballIn Focus: Clear Springs vs Conroe High School FootballIn Focus: Astros 4, Diamondbacks 3In Focus: Astros 3, Angels 1 CommentedGuest commentary: Join me in building a team to defeat GOP tyranny (127) Guest commentary: Texas unleashes bounty hunters on women (91) Guest commentary: GOP has become the biggest threat to US democracy (82) GOP's anti-science agenda bad for Texas and Texans (77) Daily News editor helping rip the country apart (76) Abbott still needs to get out of school districts' way (66) Experts warn against using ivermectin to treat COVID (65) Guest commentary: Congress should follow Randy Weber's lead on our economy (61) Trump ended the war; Biden bungled the exit (55) Question of the Week: Should the president be able to create federal mandates that require businesses to require employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests? (40)
