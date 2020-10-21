Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to help with its Angel Tree registration from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. today through Saturday. Times are flexible. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit www.salvationarmygalves toncounty.org, or call Holly McDonald, 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Salvation Army will accept registration for its Angel Tree Christmas assistance program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For information, visit www.SalvationArmyGalveston County.org or call 409-763-1691.
Catholic Charities’ Beacon of Hope Center and the Galveston County Food Bank will distribute food to those in need at 9 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 28 at the Galveston Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway in Galveston. Drive-through only. For information, visit Catholic Charities.org/covidFood Distribution.
Rosenberg Library will have its Storytime: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 2. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Workforce Solutions will offer free job search seminars virtually through Friendswood Public Library at 10 a.m. through Thursday via Zoom. To sign up, visit www.zoom.com and enter Meeting ID: 829-9099-5466 and passcode: 5466. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Galveston Arts Center will present “Nervous Waters” by Pat Johnson, and “rhythm and (p)leisure” by Francis Almendárez from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 15 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2403.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve your online meting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon today virtually via Zoom for its special meeting on polio. For information and to get the Zoom link, call Ulli Budelmann, 409-939-1224. To view schedule of upcoming speakers/programs, visit www.facebook.com/galvestonrotary.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosen berg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Adult Crafts to Go! for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today via Zoom. The group will make Day of the Dead skull bracelets. To sign up to schedule a time to pick up your supplies, email awelborn@rosen berg-library.org.
The Galveston County Apartment Association will have a meet the candidates event at its next meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Wharf Room of Fisherman’s Wharf, 2200 Harborside Drive in Galveston. Attendees will have to pay for their own food at $45 per person in advance or $50 at the door. To register, email gcaatx@gmail.com. For information, call Lisa Quintanilla, 409-762-8339.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Independent School District’s Educational Foundation will have its annual Out to Eat for Education fundraiser through Friday. The community is encouraged to eat out at participating restaurants across the island during normal business hours. For participating restaurants and information, visit www.galvestonfoundation.org or call Brittany Viegas, 409-766-5157.
The Heritage Gardeners of Friendswood will host its holiday market and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at its clubhouse and adjacent property at 112 W. Spreading Oaks in Friendswood. Masks are required. Social distance protocols will be in place. For information, visit heritagegardener.org.
The Old Central Cultural Center will be selling dinners as a fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Fridays and Sundays at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Dinners will be $12 each. The menu will vary. For information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20 via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have its “create a treat” event for children at 1:30 p.m. Friday via its Facebook page. Participants will make a cute and funny edible bat. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Kemah Boardwalk will have its annual Boo on the Boardwalk at varying times Fridays through Oct. 30 and Saturdays through Oct. 24 at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For information and a complete list of events, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 281-334-9880.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will have special after hours events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per child. There also will be $5 hayrides available. For information, visit www.galvestonRRmuseum.org or call 409-765-5700.
SATURDAY
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its inaugural Lemonade Day My Way event in celebration of Lemonade Day Galveston County Saturday. Parents are encouraged to sign up their children and to pick up materials at 2228 Mechanic St. Suite 101. To register and get more information, visit https://lemonadeday.org/galves ton-county, or contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
The community is encouraged to participate in Bay Area Medication Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the League City Police Department, 555 W. Walker St.; Friendswood Police Department at Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 S. Friendswood Drive; and at Harris County Constable Precinct No. 8 at 16602 Diana Lane in Houston/Clear Lake. For information, call 281-284-0370.
The Commemorative Air Force will have its vintage warbirds on display and available for on-board tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Scholes International Airport at 2115 Terminal Drive in Galveston. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 12 and younger. For information, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org or call 855-359-2217.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a virtual book discussion at 10 a.m. Saturday via its Facebook page. Author Glenda Owens will discuss the book “The Call to Africa” by Joyce Owens. For information, visit HitchcockPublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Galveston Bay Foundation’s 14th annual Bike Around the Bay will be Saturday and Sunday. To register, visit bikearoundthebay.org.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 70th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. D. N. Benford Sr. with the following events: 70-year parade extraordinaire at 3:30 p.m. Saturday beginning at the old Lincoln gym on Carver Street in Texas City (rain date is Nov. 7); pre-anniversary service will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 1; and the final jubilee celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8, both at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call Yolanda Benford Proctor, 713-367-2925.
