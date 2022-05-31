TODAY
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players at 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. Donations of clean, gently used items will be accepted. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston Hook and Needles Club will meet from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, contact Lana Meunier, lmeunier1933@yahoo.com or 409-750-2163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The Old Central Carver Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at Wright Cuney Park, 718 41st St. in Galveston. For information, contact Sharon Lewis, sharonlewis@galvestontx.com or 409-739-5976.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. today at Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfarelma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The Galveston Network Alliance will meet from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays in the parlor of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page, or contact Lori Arnold, loribeth012464@gmail.com or 409-354-5652.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
There will be a free line dance exercise class from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-771-1105.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Island Chess Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Tremont Hotel Coffee Shop, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston. Must be fully vaccinated to participate. Contact George Laiacona, laiaconajr@gmail.com or 713-252-4127.
The O’Connell High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. If you haven’t been contacted or know of someone from the class, email oconnellreunion@aol.com for information. Wednesday is the deadline to register.
UPCOMING
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its inaugural community garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4116 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. If you’d like to donate items, call 409-765-5395 or email agress@cisgalv.org or vivianhernandez@gisd.org.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its “Growing Strawberries” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its “Plumeria Propagation” class, limited to first 12 registrants from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Must register. To register and get information, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ mgseminars.
Artist Boat will have its Ocean Day Festival from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit artistboat.org or call 409-632-0388.
College of the Mainland will offer bacterial meningitis vaccination clinics from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and Aug. 6 in Room 120-B on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. The cost is $20 for ages 18 and younger or $100 for ages 19 and older. Students must RSVP. To sign up, visit forms.office.com/r/ hqyEuMPTs7.
Island East-End Theater Co. is accepting registration for its Students on Stage summer camp set for June 6 through June 24 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. The school version of “Grease” will be presented. For incoming fifth-graders through graduating seniors. For registration information, visit islandetc.org/classes.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 6 through June 8 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $2 a person. For information or transportation, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409 or 409-539-2523.
The Boys & Girls Club of Galveston’s Youth Heritage Chorale is seeking youth to participate for the upcoming Juneteenth celebration. Rehearsals will be at 5:45 p.m. June 7 and June 14 at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston. For information, contact June Collins Pulliam, director@fanfarelma.com or 409-762-8477, Ext. 2.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston (weather permitting). For market or vendor information, email galvestonislandmarket@gmail.com.
Clear Creek ISD will have its prekindergarten and kindergarten summer registration fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 13 through June 15 at McWhirter Elementary School, 300 Pennsylvania St. in Webster. For information, visit ccisd.net/enroll.
The Galveston Art League will have its Paint Like Picasso workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 13 through June 16 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The La Marque High School class of 1972 will have its 50-year reunion June 25. Registration is $35. June 13 is the deadline to register. For information, email lmhs1972@sbcglobal.net, or call Cynthia Bolton, 409-692-1487.
The Ursuline Academy alumni reunion will be at noon June 15 in the gym of Holy Family School, 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. Take your own brown bag/lunch; drinks and prizes will be provided. All are welcome. For information, call Mary Ann Taylor, 409-739-3839.
Carter Temple C.ME. Church will celebrate its 106th church anniversary at 3 p.m. June 19 at 3901 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Henry Q. Dickerson will be the guest speaker. For information, call Avys Poe, 409-939-5048.
The Galveston Art League will have its Fun in the Studio workshop for ages 8-12 from 10 a.m. to noon June 20 through June 23 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Seating is limited to the first eight registrants. Registration is $75. For information and registration, visit galvestonartleague.com.
The George Washington chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a prospective member workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 22 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to RSVP, call 713-598-3816.
