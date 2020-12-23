Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.