The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The Silk Purse Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 1124 37th St. in Galveston. Clothes, collectibles, jewelry, bedding and kitchen items will be available. If not fully vaccinated, mask required. For information, call 409-765-5138.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Galveston County Recovery Systems of Care group will meet at 2:30 p.m. today at Gulf Coast Four Square Church, 6205 Delany Road in Hitchcock. For information, call Barbara Cochran, 409-443-7073, or Clay Burton, 832-419-5828.
The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce will present its business expo, “The Game of Business” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at New Hope Church, 108 W. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit friendswood chamber.com or call 281-482-3329.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
The National Alliance on Mental Health Gulf Coast chapter will offer its family support group and individual support group for those affected by mental illness today. The individual groups meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and the family groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Must register. To sign up, visit namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
There will be a free line dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sander’s Community Center, 501 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call Clevetta Young, 713-494-4927.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 30 temporarily at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. The course is to help and offer encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. To sign up, call 409-392-1101.
There will be a meet and greet with Sharon B. Lewis, District 1 city councilwoman, and Mayor Craig Brown from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. today under the canopy at The Wilbrydge, 2704 Ave. L in Galveston. Take your own lawn chair. For information, call 346-297-0406.
WEDNESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
There will be a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar Drive; and from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway on Wednesday. Clinic is open to Friendswood ISD teachers, administrators, staff and students. To schedule appointment, utmb.edu/covid-19/patients/mustang-clinic-vacc. For information, call 281-482-1267.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budel mann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
UPCOMING
The city of Friendswood will host a blood drive for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday at Leavesley Hangar, 901 Buckingham Drive in Friendswood. All donors will receive a pair of fun socks. To register, visit commitforlife.org or contact Haley Brown, hbrown@ci.friendswood.tx.us or 281-996-3238.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the “Tools to Reduce the Risk of Suicide” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Beverly Bernzen will lead the presentation. Must register. To register, visit nami.org or email namigc@namigulfcoast.org.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Saturday at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
Jerusalem Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Aide will have its sixth annual prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Jeremiah Narcisse will be the guest speaker. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Galveston Art League will offer a “Watercolor on Yupo” workshop led by Fontaine Jacobs from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50. Ti sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”T-Bud Grafting of Citrus & Fruit Trees” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Master Gardeners Robert Marshall; and Nancy Langston-Noh and Hazel Lampton, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
Friendswood Toastmasters will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit friend swoodtoastmasters.com.
