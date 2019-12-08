Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. Locally grown produce, prepared foods, and edible farm products will be available. Live music also will be provided. Email info@gofarmersmarket.com or call 832-819-1561.
American Legion Riders of Post No. 554 will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Members only. Call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make Zentangle Christmas ornaments from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Victoria McMillen will lead the presentation. Registration is $25 per person and includes supplies. To register, visit GalvestonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Santa Fe Area Historical Foundation will have its annual Christmas at The Depot event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 11225 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, email Robert Bear, rbear1937@aol.com.
The community is invited to a Christmas open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Texas City Heritage Square, 301 Third Ave. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-945-2200.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have bingo at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Doors open at noon. Cash prizes will be awarded. Concessions also will be sold. For information, call 409-762-1212.
The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will present its annual Profiles of Women program honoring Galveston County women for exemplary community service at 3 p.m. Sunday at Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Ave. L, in Galveston. For information, call Irene Young, 409-763-2136, or Wyzell Lewis, 409-256-3208.
A grief support group will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10416 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. Attendees will get a chance to meet new friends with similar needs. For information, call 409-925-2544.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will have its fourth annual Strikes for Scholarships fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at AMF Star Lanes, 2404 Palmer Highway, in Texas City. Teams of six persons are invited to play at $30 per person, which include pizza, soda and shoes. Prizes will be awarded. To RSVP, email gammaomegaomega@goo.com.
The Bay Area Chorus will present a Christmas performance at 4 p.m. Sunday at Clear Lake Presbyterian Church, 1511 El Dorado, in Houston. For tickets and information, visit www.bayareachorus.org.
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will have its annual candle lighting event at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information, call Pat Mejia, 409-771-2866.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
UPCOMING
Registration is open for the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission’s annual Christmas Lights Contest through Monday. Residents of La Marque are encouraged to register and/or nominate neighbors for festive décor at beautiful.cityoflamarque.org. Winners will be announced Dec. 17.
LULAC Council No. 151 will have its annual Christmas dinner and dance from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1014 24th St., in Galveston. Members will be admitted for free; $15 fee for guests. Take canned or nonperishables for food baskets. Attendees must RSVP by Monday by emailing Lillie Aleman, LilliAnn@hotmail.com.
Auditions for Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” will be at 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. For a complete description of characters needed, visit www.harbourtheater.com.
The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will have its 21st annual Tree of Angels ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-5124.
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Hardship to Hope banquet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M. The location was changed to a larger venue due to overwhelming response. Jamal Tate, managing partner of Inspirational Insights Consulting Group, will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are $40 per person, $400 for a table, and $1,000 for a scholarship table. For tickets and information, call Connie Hebert, 409-539-9055.
The Galveston County Community Action Council board of directors will meet at noon Thursday at the Island Community Center, Suite C109, 4700 Broadway, in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7878.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Breakfast with Santa event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. The post also will show the Army vs. Navy game at 3 p.m. and have karaoke with DJ SGM at 8 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in the annual national Wreaths Across America Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery, 901 N. Kansas Ave., in League City. Take your own chair. For information, call Susan Adams, 713-906-8844.
The city of Friendswood will have its 12th annual Santa in the Park event beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park, 1100 S. Friendswood Drive, in Friendswood. The Christmas parade will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a tree lighting and fireworks set for 7:30 p.m. For information, email rec@friendswood.com or call 281-996-3219.
The Galveston Municipal Police Association will have its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday. The route will begin at 25th and Santa Fe Place streets and will move south to Postoffice Street, turn east to 19th Street, north to The Strand, and end on 25th Street. To sign up to participate, visit www.galvestontx.gov/christmasparade.
Donations of toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and socks will be collected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 21 at 102 S. Bell Drive in La Marque. Items are asked to be put into an old purse and dropped off. For information, call Nikki Melvin, 832-646-3122.
Yaga’s Children’s Fund is accepting grant applications through Jan. 15. Any 501 © 3 nonprofit that supports children in Galveston County is encouraged to apply. For information and guidelines, contact Lauri Dibrell, lauridibrell@yahoo.com or 409-599-4515.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 39th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call 409-939-2685.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.