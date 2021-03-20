The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed today at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have a sidewalk sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Gyros also will be available at 11 a.m. Donations are needed. For information, call 409-256-5191.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will have a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. today via Zoom. Marie Robb, Kimberly Danesi and Karla Klay will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual spring bar-b-q cook-off today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Catholic Charities and the Houston Food Bank will be distributing food boxes beginning at 10 a.m. today in the parking lot of Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will present “Have You Found a Pearl of High Value” during its videoconference today and Sunday at www.jw.org. The free 30-minute program unlocks the meaning of Jesus’ parable. The group also will present the “Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death” March 27. For exact times and information, visti www.jw.org.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 24 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through March 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its 11th annual Fully Rely on God program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Chenica Grant, from The Church of the Bay, will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color green. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church will have its St. Joseph Altar and spaghetti dinner at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the gym of True Cross Catholic School at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. All proceeds will go toward St. Vincent de Paul Society. For information, call 409-502-1644.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through April 26 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St. Suite B in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
The Galveston Fencing Club will offer fencing instruction and open fencing Mondays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St. in Galveston. Youth, ages 8-12, will meet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.; and teens/adults will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information, visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
Rotary Club of Texas City will meet at noon Tuesdays in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email dewintexas@sbcglobal.net or call 281-923-5197.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
UPCOMING
The Galveston community forum on dementia will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday virtually at http://bit.ly/GALVESTONALZFORUM. For information, contact Terri Miller, tmiller@alz.org or 800-272-3900.
Anchor Point will host its in-person TopGolf Tourney — HopeGolfs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at TopGolf at 21401 Interstate 45 N. in Webster. Entry fee is $125 per person or $600 for a team of six. To register, visit www.anchorpoint.us/hope-golfs or call Kelly King, 832-632-1221.
”The Hidden History of African American Texans” presented by Rebecca Czuchry will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Bryan Museum at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will present “The Musical of Musicals — The Musical” at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 3 at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. For tickets and information, visit www.islandetc.org or call 409-762-3556.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Growing Great Tomatoes, Part 3” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Ira Gervais will present the class. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/hor ticulture/mgseminars.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will present a live panel webinar for educators from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom. “Educators’ Confidential: Teaching During a Pandemic” will be the topic. Must RSVP. To register and submit questions, visit namigulfcoast.org.
There will be a parade honoring Super Bowl LV champion and Ball High School graduate, Mike Evans, at 6 p.m. Friday beginning at 45th Street and Seawall Boulevard and will end at 28th Street and seawall. The public is invited to celebrate. For information, call Billy Rudolph, 409-766-5146.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Friday. Katherine Schober will present “Help! I Don’t Speak the Language.” For information, topics and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
The city of La Marque will have its bulk trash drop-off and tire recycling event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at city hall at 1111 Bayou Road in La Marque. Free for residents of La Marque. For information, call Waste Management at 800-800-5804, or visit the city’s Facebook page.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Easter egg hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist) and 10 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) March 28 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The city of League City will have its annual League City Egg Scramble at 1 p.m. (ages 0-6) and 3 p.m. (ages 7-12) March 28 at the soccer fields at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Masks and social distancing will be required. For information, call 281-554-1180.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 1 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Good Friday and Stations of the Cross services at 11 a.m., liturgy, noon, and Stations of the Cross on the cloister at 6 p.m. April 2 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual crawfish fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out April 3 via drive-through at 930 Nobel Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. A $20 donation per three pounds is asked. For information, call 409-684-6311.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its Holy Saturday, The Great Vigil of Easter service at 7 p.m. April 3 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Ministerial Alliance will have its Easter Son Rise service at 7 a.m. April 4 on West Lane on the beach in Crystal Beach. Golf carts are welcome. Take your own chairs. A free will offering will be taken for scholarships. For information, contact Tammy Miller, crystalbeachcommuni tychurch@gmail.com or 409-277-9785.
Trinity Episcopal Church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. (Rt. I Holy Eucharist); 10 a.m., Easter egg hunt; and 10:30 a.m. (Rt. II Holy Eucharist) April 4 at 705 23rd St. in Galveston. Face masks are required. For information, visit galv.org or call 409-765-6317.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its rescheduled “Dream Big, Work Hard & Reach for the Stars” starlight gala at 6 p.m. April 6 virtually. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To RSVP and purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to make a donation, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
Local authors, Katie Rhoads and Katrina Nichols will have a book signing event of their new book “ZyRiah Not Your Regular Princess” from noon to 3 p.m. April 10 at Jack Brooks Park, 5700 FM 2004 at state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-771-6937.
The 56th annual Lunar Rendezvous Dining Night “Havana Nights” will begin at 6 p.m. May 3 at Marais at 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. For tickets and information, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org by April 15.
The annual Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coast-wide Cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at 21 locations across Texas. To sign up, visit www.texasadoptabeach.org.
