HAPPY BIRTHDAY Warren Hawkins, Raymond Grimes, Leland Vann, Leslie Teamer, Kimberly Edwards, Frankie Bell-Haynes, Pamela Warner, Isaac Hall, Sarah Howard and Michael D. Williams.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Henry and Pat Schmidt, celebrating 38 years; Reginald and Marie Pete, celebrating 26 years; and Donnie L. Jr. and Irene E. Hayden, celebrating 22 years of marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.