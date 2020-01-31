The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will have its 34th annual Mardi Gras Gala at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased by Saturday. Raffle tickets also are available for $20 each or three for $40. For tickets, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685 or visit EventBrite.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 281-933-1113.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park Restaurant inside Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 919-294-6703.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Galveston Elks Lodge No. 126 will have its Mardi Gras party with The Zydeco Dots from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at 1518 23rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple. To purchase, visit www.paypal.me/elkslodge126 or call 409-771-9121.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have music by DJ Judy from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
Let’s Dance will have its “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway, in League City. Admission is $8. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
The League City Lions Club will serve a free breakfast for seniors age 55 and older at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eastern Regional Park, 2105 Dickinson Ave., in League City. Call Laddie Howard, 281-630-3163.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Super Bowl party starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Free food will be served. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Auxiliary will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its Super Bowl party at 4 p.m. Sunday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All are invited. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management will have its annual Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Academy beginning Monday at 1353 FM 646 W. in Dickinson. For information and requirements, visit galvestontxcert.samariteam.com, or email John Herrmann, john.herrmann@co.galveston.tx.us.
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its annual Causeway FunD Run March 21. For information, visit www.CausewayRun.com or call 409-772-3006.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is accepting donations for The Care Closet, which assists patients and families in immediate need of nonperishable foods, personal hygiene products and basic articles of clothing. Gift cards also will be accepted. For information, contact Savannah Parks, sjparks@utmb.edu or 409-266-7542.
