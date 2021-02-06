The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information and exact times, visit www.galves tonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
SUNDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will be serving breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays through Feb. 28 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. A minimum donation of $9 is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Ladies Auxiliary junior meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will offer free pool day from 1 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual Super Bowl chili cook-off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Entry fee is $25. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 787 will have a Super Bowl raffle drawing during halftime Sunday live via its Facebook page at facebook.com/KofC787. Tickets are $50 each. Cash prizes will be awarded. For tickets and information, call 409-762-2112.
MONDAY
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St. in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer its free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients — by appointment only because of COVID-19. Taxpayers can pick up a tax package at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To schedule, email galves tontexastaxaide@gmail.com or call 832-356-6103. Services will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 12; and April 15. For information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The Santa Fe Garden Group will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. There will be a roundtable discussion on roses and rose hips. Visitors are welcome. Must wear a mask. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will offer free pool from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. Mondays and Fridays in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-502-9250.
New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be offering free meals for children ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. weekdays through May 28 (excluding holidays) at 2512 Termini St., Suite B, in Dickinson. Homework assistance and enrichment activities also will be available. For information, call the Rev. Kevin Sanders, 409-939-4529.
Texas City Independent School District will host a virtual technology parent support session to help guide parents through the district’s Canvas and Skyward Family Access systems from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22 on its website at www.tcisd.org/reopening. For information, call Melissa Tortorici, 409-916-0114.
The Ladies Auxiliary of Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
TUESDAY
The Clear Creek Association of Retired Teachers will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The election of officers for 2021-23 term will take place. Annual dues are $50. All retired teachers are welcome. For sign up information, email 1986cart@gmail.com. For information, contact Julia Bodenhamer, juliaboden hamer@gmail.com or 281-538-4056.
Rotary Club of Galveston Island will meet at noon Tuesdays at The San Luis Hotel, 5222 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-770-9503.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its hamburger night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place your order, call 409-763-9866.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will offer its GriefShare course to help and give encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Tuesday through May 4 at 510 13th Ave. N. in Texas City. Attendees must wear masks. If you want to participate virtually, course will be available via Zoom, too. To sign up or get more information, call 409-392-1101.
THURSDAY
The city of League City and the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the League City Recreation Room at 450 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To register, visit leaguecity.com/give blood.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Joan Hunter will be the guest speaker. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorene nieto@yahoo.com or 281-853-4262.
FRIDAY
Optimist International is accepting entries for its annual essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students ages 19 and younger in Galveston County. “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” is the theme. Friday is the deadline. First place will win $250 and an opportunity to compete in the district contest for a $2,500 college scholarship. For application and/or information, contact Diane Moore, diane.moore@garygreene.com or 409-789-6330.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Chile Peppers from A to Z” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday virtually. Master Gardener Gene Speller will lead the presentation. To register, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
UPCOMING
The Pirates & Mermaids Mardi Gras parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 13 in Crystal Beach. The parade will begin at Jose’s Cantina, 1021 state Highway 87, and end at Gregory Park, 2292 state Highway 87. For information, call the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce at 409-684-5940.
The “That’s Amore! A Celebration of God’s Love” event honoring Sister Carmel O’Malley will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 in Madonna Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Must RSVP. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit olol church.org/thats-amore or call 409-925-3224.
The Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas and the Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will present its “A Krewe Affair” virtual party featuring an evening of music and fun with DJ Def Jam Blaster from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 13. To participate, visit https://galves ton.rallyup.com/iif. Raffle tickets also are available for $10 each. For information, call 281-455-7866.
The third installment of Galveston College’s 2021 lecture series on Diversity, Inclusion and Empowerment will be presented at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 via Zoom. Susan P. Schoelwer will present “What Can We Learn from the Exhibit ‘Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon?’” To access the meeting, enter meeting ID: 870-7915-7421 and the passcode is Galveston. For information, contact Laimutis Bytautas, lbytautas@gc.edu or 409-944-1273.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will administer ashes in recognition of Ash Wednesday via drive-by from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. The church also will have its Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17. COVID protocols will be in place; ashes also will be distributed at this service. For information, call 409-935-3559 or 713-417-1921.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual Lenten fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 in its Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. Dinners also will be available during the same timeframe Fridays through March 26. Dinners are $9 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. COVID protocols will be in place. To place an order or get information, call Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081, or Maria Compean, 409-939-7087.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a job fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Joe Faggard Community Center at 1750 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. For information, call 409-684-5940.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will have its spring plant sale Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 virtually. Plant pickup will be at its Discovery Garden at Carbide Park at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit https://galveston.agrilife.org/ horticulture/mgseminars.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church on the corner of 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free; however, a free-will offering of $5 to $10 will be appreciated. For information, email rick@bachsocietyhouston.org or kturner@bachsociet yhouston.org, or call the church at 409-762-8477.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The group is soliciting male, teachers, and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email Kasey Warren, kasey@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org or call 409-359-7261.
