TODAY
The Galveston County COVID-19 Business Task Force will have a community job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.wrk solutions.com/events or call 888-469-5627.
Artist Boat will offer its free summer eco-art workshop “Shark Mania” for ages 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. Sessions are limited to 12 participants. To sign up or get more information on upcoming workshops, visit www.artistboat.org/eco-art-workshops- galveston-arts-center or call 409-632-0388.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present the Turtle Island Restoration Network at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. Children will learn about the ocean and the life cycle of sea turtles and marine pollution. For information, visit hitchcock publiclibrary.org.
The Bryan Museum will have its Wine at The Bryan event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. To RSVP, call 409-220-3218. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Knights of Columbus No. 787 will offer its swimming pool open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 17 at 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston. The fee is $3 per person. Concessions also will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A lifeguard will be on duty. For information, visit Facebook.com/KofC787 or call 409-762-2112.
La Izquierda will have its Save the Locals — Menard Park Music Series from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through July 29 at the band shell at Menard Park at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. Zydeco Dots with Tony Kamel of Wood & Wire will perform. Take your own chairs/blankets. For information, contact Robert Kuhn, robert@laizquierdafest.com or 832-488-0407.
The Bryan Museum will have its free Summer Movies on The Lawn event beginning with a museum tour at 6 p.m. today at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The movie, “Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas,” will be shown afterward. Take your own blanket/chair. Concessions will be sold. Space is limited. For information, visit thebryanmuseum.org.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Journal Club event for ages 10 and older from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through July 29 at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The American Legion Riders of the Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-8975.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Legionnaires will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Community Band will meet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church, 822 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Musicians ages 15 and older are invited to participate. For information, call Doyle Neuwiller, 409-996-1108.
The Friends of the Library at Friendswood Public Library will offer its adult craft nights at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
FRIDAY
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The city of Friendswood will have its “Movies in the Park” event Fridays through Aug. 13 at the Newman Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset. “Indiana Jones” will be shown Friday. Take your own blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks. For information, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston Island Humane Society will have its eighth annual Ohana Surf Dog Competition at 8 a.m. Saturday on the beach at 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and is $20 per pet in advance or $25 per pet on the day of. To sign up, visit www.ohanasurfandskate.com. For information, call 409-740-1919.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Marie Robb, Virginia Greg, Hans Hagland and a representative from Sea Star Base Galveston will be on program. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Galveston Art League will offer a workshop on how to make photographic images (cyanotypes and lumens) without a camera from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $55; materials included. To sign up or get more information, visit www.GalvestonArtLeague.com or email gallery2117@gmail.com.
The Choose to Dream mentorship program will have its Lemonade Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Menard Park, 2222 28th St., in Galveston. Lemonade will be available for $2, and snacks also will be sold for $1 each. For information, email Loreal Hunter, elevatenstyle@yahoo.com.
The Bulls on Bolivar fundraising event will be Saturday at Festival Park at 1605 state Highway 87 in Crystal Beach. Bull riding will begin at noon and 6 p.m.; and a concert featuring Michael Farrell and Casey Chestnutt will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 5-12 and ages 4 and younger are free. For information and tickets, visit Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, or email pbvfd.bullsonbolivar@yahoo.com.
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M University at Galveston will honor its volunteer patrollers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road in Galveston. The public is invited to participate and learn about the program. For information, call Theresa Morris, 409-502-5269.
The Kempner Park Neighborhood Association will have its annual ice cream social at 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. For information, call Thayer Evans, 409-739-5258.
The Galveston Children’s Museum and Moody Mansion will host a free family picnic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday on the lawn of the mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Drummer Curt Gillins will perform. Take your own food and drinks. A limited supply of picnic blankets also will be available. For information, visit www.moodymansion.org or www.galvestoncm.org.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual choir musical at 6 p.m. Saturday; and its choir annual day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All choirs and groups are invited to participate. The Rev. Donald Hewett will be the guest speaker Sunday. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will host a Texas Gulf Coast blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. To sign up, call 281-332-8733.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have an ordination service for the Rev. Troy Davis at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is seeking former graduates of its school for an upcoming alumni reunion. For information, visit stjohngalveston.360unite.com/home by July 31.
Artist Boat is accepting registration for its summer camp at www.artistboat.org. The final camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 23 at 13330 Settegast Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-632-0388.
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2437.
The Lunar Rendezvous Festival will have its “Sweet as Sugar” fashion show at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For tickets, visit www.lunarrendezvous.org/tickets.php.
Texas City Independent School District will hold an online technology information session for parents featuring internet safety from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting link will be available at www.tcisd.org. For information, call 409-916-0117.
The Galveston College Law Enforcement Academy will accept applications for admission for 2021-2022 through Wednesday. For information, contact Crystal Robinson, crobinson@gc.edu or 409-944-1331, Bart Stephenson, bstephenson@gc.edu or 409-944-1263, or visit https://gc.edu/ criminal-justice-law- enforcement.
Nia Cultural Center will have its National Day of Social Action event, #NoKidsInPrison, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the pavilion at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St. in Galveston. All are invited. For information, call Lorielle Barnes, site coordinator, 409-256-4901.
The Friendswood Office of Emergency Management will present its severe weather open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 22 at the Friendswood Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For i nformation, visit friendswood.com/prepare or call 281-996-3335.
