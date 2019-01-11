The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
The Galveston County Health District and D’Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women Friday at Memorial Hermann at Victory Lakes at 2555 Interstate 45 S. in League City. For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 713-962-9126.
The National Mah Jongg League Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hooter’s at 6028 Heards Lane in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call Shirley Leonard at 832-623-9947.
The Galveston Mah Jongg League will meet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Hotel Galvez at 2024 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, call 713-723-8844.
The Serra Club of Galveston will meet at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call Linda Cassano, 281-804-7349.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 2 p.m. Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a dart tournament at 8 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 25 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 281-332-8733.
UPCOMING
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Growing Blueberries” from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcoun tymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crystal Beach Fire & Rescue Dept. at 930 Noble Carl Drive in Crystal Beach. For information, email gal vcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will present Birding 101 at Moody Gardens from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moody Gardens’ Visitor’s Center 4D Theater at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Greg Whittaker will lead the presentation. Attendees must RSVP. To RSVP, visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org or call 409-789-8125.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Jan. 20 and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. Registration is $60 for ages 3-4 (T-ball); and $120 for ages 4-14 (regular league ball). For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
Authors Joy Jones and Jim Nelson will be signing copies of their book “The Troves of Zac Love” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-750-8200.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Galveston Republican Women will have its luncheon and meeting at noon Wednesday in the Sam Houston Room of The Tremont House in Galveston. Jack Roady will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $25 per person. RSVPs are due by Sunday. To RSVP, contact Tina Kirbie at rkirbie@comcast.net or 713-504-0304.
The Galveston Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at 29th and Church streets in Galveston. The parade will proceed down 29th Street and end at Menard Park. If you’d like to participate, contact Gilbert Robinson at galveston mlkparade@yahoo.com or 409-771-8567.
The La Marque Alumni Association will have its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade at 10 a.m. Jan. 21. The parade will begin at La Marque High School at 300 Vauthier Road, turn right on FM 1765, make a left on Bell Drive, and end at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church. The program celebration will be immediately afterward at the church. If you’d like to participate, call Nakisha Paul at 409-766-0049, or John Humphrey at 409-526-6463.
