The M.I. Lewis Social Service Center will have its food fair from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Residents specifically affected by the government shutdown are welcome, as well as all residents in the area. Take your own bags to carry goods. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Audubon Group and the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free birding field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Participants should meet up at the Moody Gardens south Aquarium parking lot. No RSVP necessary. For information, call 409-789-8125.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The Galveston Lassie League will have its spring softball registration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2506 83rd St. in Galveston. For girls ages 3-14. Registration is $60 for ages 3-4 (T-ball); and $120 for ages 4-14 (regular league ball). For information, call Tony Prets at 281-658-7573 or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Mayor Jim Yarbrough will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Galveston West-Isle Little League will have its spring baseball registration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Academy at 4523 Fort Crockett Blvd. in Galveston. For information, visit the group’s Facebook page or call 409-744-4668.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will offer its free class “Kitchen Gardening” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. For information, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 409-281-5065.
The Galveston Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at 29th and Church streets in Galveston. The parade will proceed down 29th Street and end at Menard Park. David O’Neal will be the grand marshal. For information, call Gilbert Robinson at 409-771-8567.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 23 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have a dance from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Wild About Texas will perform. Admission is $10 at the door. Beer and setups will be sold. For information, call 409-925-2525.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Country Night featuring DJ Big E from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-795-4352.
