The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its second restaurant night fundraiser today. To find a list of participating restaurants and to download the flyer, which must be presented, visit fef.myfisd.com, or contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fis dk12.net or 281-996-6655.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, eggs and more will be available while supplies last. For information, call Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899.
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary’s Advisory Council will have a virtual public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The public comment period begins at 10 a.m. To get the link, visit flowergarden.noaa.gov, or to just dial-in, call 213-929-4232 (access code is 181-070-966).
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The Bryan Museum will present the “Finding Your Way to Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (excluding holidays) through April 4 at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. The exhibit celebrates the 200-year anniversary of the settlement of Texas and the West by Moses Austin and later his son, Stephen F. Austin. For information, visit www.thebryanmuseum.org or call 409-632-7685.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
THURSDAY
The Galveston County Community Action Council Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom (rescheduled meeting). To get virtual meeting information, visit gccac.org. For information, call Rosalyn Preacher, 409-765-7878.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information and to schedule your appointment, visit arcpets.org or call 409-948-2485.
The American Legion Post No. 554 Sons will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For members only. For information, call 281-332-8733.
FRIDAY
Artists are invited to enter the Galveston Art League’s Winter Juried Show, which will be Friday through Feb. 22 at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. For information, visit Galves tonArtLeague.com or call 409-938-1671.
The Galveston Islamic Center will have its weekly congregational prayer at 1:30 p.m. Fridays at 921 Broadway in Galveston. Social distancing rules will be in place. For information, visit www.galveston islamiccenter.com or call 409-750-8555.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. To place an order, call 409-763-9866.
The Grand 1894 Opera House will present Jaston Williams’ “I Saw The Lights” virtual show at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $25 and VIP tickets are $35, which include a special post-performance and behind-the-scenes highlights. For tickets, visit www.thegrand.com.
The Bay Area Genealogical Society will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Friday. Diane Elder will present “The FamilySearch Catalog: A Researcher’s Best Friend.” For information, topics, and links to access meetings, visit www.TxBayAreaGen.org or call Kim Zrubek, 281-992-2636.
SATURDAY
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 2 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Sign-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Galveston Arts Center will present the “Wave” exhibit by Ronald L. Jones, Saturday through April 18; and “Boy Life in America” by Stephen Wilson through Feb. 28 at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
