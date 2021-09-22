TODAY
The Kiwanis Club of Galveston will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. For information, call Don Nurdin, 281-235-2094.
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 in La Marque. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
Seeding Galveston’s Harvest Morning Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (or while supplies last) Wednesdays at 3318 Ave. N. in Galveston. All fruits and vegetables are island grown. For information, text Debbie Berger, 281-794-9899, or email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com.
The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will have a COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinic site for first and second vaccine doses, as well as booster shots from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City; enter in Entrance B. Appointments required. To sign up, visit gchd.org/covidvaccine or call 409-938-7221, option 1.
The Texas City Chapter of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at West Haven Church of Christ, 1515 29th St. in Texas City. For information, call 281-388-0167 or 409-599-5234.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will have its “Coffee & Kiwanis” event at 10 a.m. today at Art of Coffee, 401 Laurel St. in La Marque. All are welcome. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The Galveston Noon Optimists meet at noon Wednesdays at Fish Tales, 2501 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Call Carol Hodges, 409-740-3907, or visit the club’s Facebook page at Optimist Club of Galveston Noon.
The American National Insurance Co. Articulators Toastmasters Club will meet at noon Wednesdays via Webex. Anyone looking to improve their online meeting skills is welcome. For information, email Lauri Dibrell, lauri.dibrell@americannational.com.
The Rotary Club of Galveston will meet at noon Wednesdays upstairs at Fisherman’s Wharf at Pier 22 and Harborside Drive in Galveston. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann, budelmann5910@com cast.net or 409-939-1224.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-795-0165.
The city of League City will offer ballroom dances from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Free with city activity card. Masks optional; no partner necessary. For information, contact Bill or Neva Schroder, 417-838-2204 or neva@letsdanceballroom.org, or the park office, 281-554-1180.
The Galveston Hysterical Society will offer a day dance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880, 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Live country music will be performed by The Bolivar Baybillies. Admission is $10 per person. For information, call Karla Schultz at 409-333-2939 or 615-600-9289.
The Adult Bookclub at Rosenberg Library will meet from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. today in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. “Where We Come From” by Oscar Cásares will be discussed. For information and to register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
UPCOMING
The city of Friendswood will host a blood drive for the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Friday at Leavesley Hangar, 901 Buckingham Drive in Friendswood. All donors will receive a pair of fun socks. To register, visit commitforlife.org or contact Haley Brown, hbrown@ci.friendswood.tx.us or 281-996-3238.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will present the “Tools to Reduce the Risk of Suicide” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Friday via Zoom. Beverly Bernzen will lead the presentation. Must register. To register, visit nami.org or email namigc@namigulfcoast.org.
Yaga’s Entertainment will have its Galveston Island Shrimp Festival Friday and Saturday in downtown Galveston. For tickets and information, visit galvestonisland shrimpfestival.com.
The Texas Game Warden Association will present its Castaway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish free event for children Saturday at Pier 21 at Harborside Drive in Galveston. For ages 3-9 and 10-16. Prizes will be awarded. For information and registration, visit 2021guppycup.eventbrite.com or call Vu Nguyen, 409-739-6567.
Jerusalem Baptist Church’s Pastor’s Aide will have its sixth annual prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Jeremiah Narcisse will be the guest speaker. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Galveston Art League will offer a “Watercolor on Yupo” workshop led by Fontaine Jacobs from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2117-A Postoffice St. in Galveston. Registration is $50. Ti sign up, visit galvestonartleague.com or call 940-222-1958.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Backyard Citrus” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and ”T-Bud Grafting of Citrus & Fruit Trees” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Master Gardeners Robert Marshall; and Nancy Langston-Noh and Hazel Lampton, will be the presenters, respectively. Must preregister. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The League City Garden Club will have its 10th annual Garden Walk “Renaissance in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at various gardens in League City. Maps and tickets are available at Nana’s Attic, 501 E. Main St. in League City. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, visit league citygardenclub.org or email leaguecitygarden club@gmail.com.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galvestonisland market.com.
Friendswood Toastmasters will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit friend swoodtoastmasters.com.
Island East-End Theatre Co. will have auditions for “Rent” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at 2317 Mechanic St. in Galveston. They also will have auditions for “The Polar Express Train Ride” at 5 p.m. Sunday. For information, email Kim Mytelka, kimdmy@aol.com and put “Rent” in subject line.
The Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Allen’s Kitchen and Grill, 3701 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-256-1558.
The Galveston Island Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. For information, email galvisledems@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The class of 1971 of O’Connell High School will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in Galveston. For information, email VJ Tramonte, vj@tramonte realty.com.
The Sons of American Legion Post No. 554 will host a dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. An $8 minimum donation is asked. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The city of Texas City will have its eighth annual breast cancer awareness 5K walk/run Oct. 2 starting at the Rotary Pavilion at Nessler Park, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. The Kids K walk/run will begin at 8 a.m.; and the 5K walk/run will begin at 8;30 a.m. Registration is $15 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 4-12 and is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 1 at the Lowry Fitness Center, 1900 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City.
Grace Episcopal Church will have a silent auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and a chili supper from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at Jinkins Hall on the corner of 36th Street and Avenue K in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person for the supper. For information, call 409-762-9676.
Let’s Dance will have its “Best of Times” ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 2 at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Admission is $10 per person. For information, email neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.