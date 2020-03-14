The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free “Tomato Stress Management” class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and its ”Bonsai” hands-on workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. For information, visit http://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston/index.html or call 281-309-5065.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have its annual CASI Chili Cook-off today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Open to members and guests. For information, call 281-332-8733.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its annual barbecue cook-off today at 901 Main St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 10 a.m. today at a location TBA. For information and location, call Carolyn Cox, 409-740-0838. Visit www.peointernational.org.
The Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. today at Mainland Preparatory Academy, 319 Newman, in La Marque. If you’re an inactive soror, the sisters are asking that you reconnect with your “strand of pearls.” Call 409-948-0309.
The Gulf Coast Poets will meet at 10:30 a.m. today at Barnes & Noble, 1029 Bay Area Blvd., in Webster. Carrie Kornacki, an award-winning poet and teacher, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-554-8224.
The Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition will host a census form community lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball St., in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Author Kimber Fountain will have a book signing for her book “The Maceos and the Free State of Galveston: An Authorized History” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St., in Galveston.
Music Nite on The Strand will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Saengerfest Park, 23rd and Strand streets, in Galveston. Mike Stinson will perform. Admission is free. Take your own chairs. For information, visit www.mitchellhistoricproperties.com.
The Special Folks Dance Party will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Golden Rule Services Building, 720 34th St. N., in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call Jay Hill, 409-938-3414.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary Post No. 6378 will have karaoke with DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952 or 832-738-6950.
The Dickinson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 will have DC Karaoke from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturdays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-4952.
”For the Good of the Family,” by the late George Douglas Lee will be presented at 7 p.m. today at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston. Tickets are $30. Proceeds will benefit CASA of Galveston County. For tickets and information, visit www.casagalveston.org/play or call 409-996-5040.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have karaoke with DJ SGM Jams/Sargent Major at 8 p.m. today at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. For information, call 281-332-8733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.