HAPPY BIRTHDAY Debbie Thompson, Matt Robinson, Doryn Danner Glenn, Whitney Kirkland, Chris Laster, Russell Ball and Katy VanLowe.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Christopher and Pamela Lewis, celebrating 20 years of marriage.
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 1:27 am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Debbie Thompson, Matt Robinson, Doryn Danner Glenn, Whitney Kirkland, Chris Laster, Russell Ball and Katy VanLowe.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Christopher and Pamela Lewis, celebrating 20 years of marriage.
Send birthdays or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.