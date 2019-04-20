Seeding Galveston will have its Saturday Farm Stand Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 33rd Street and Avenue N in Galveston. Seasonal produce and farm fresh eggs will be available. For information, visit www.seedinggalveston.com.
The Galveston County Audubon and Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will offer a free West End Migration Hotspots field trip from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Attendees are asked to meet at Tin Cup’s Caddy Shack at 9020 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call 409-789-8125.
Clear Lake Shores Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1020 Marina Bay Drive in Clear Lake Shores. For information on vendor opportunities, call 832-614-6973.
The San Jacinto Neighborhood Association will have its Open Garden Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2005 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Visit www.san jacneighborhoodassoc.org or call John Koloen, 409-771-7153.
The Pleasure Pier and Kemah Boardwalk will have a wide array of events in celebration of Easter at various times through Sunday at 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah. For a complete itinerary, visit www.kemahboardwalk.com or call 877-285-3624.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriott at 9550 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl Johnson will be the guest speaker. A full breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The fifth annual Easter Fun Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The first 100 children will get a basket. There also will be free food, raffles, games, bounce houses and pictures with the Easter Bunny. For information, call Takeisa Fontenot at 409-392-7648, or Ulrica Fontenot at 210-273-0152.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will offer low-cost pet vaccinations, microchips and registration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.gchd.org/arc or call 409-948-2485.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Democrats Club will celebrate Earth Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. Take a dish to share in the potluck picnic, and your own chair. For information, call 409-877-8137.
The NAACP youth council will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, 718 41st St., in Galveston. Call Connie Hebert or Sue Johnson, 409-763-8955, or Selena Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The American Legion Post No. 554 will have a shuffle board tournament at 3 p.m. Saturdays through April 27 at 1650 state Highway 3 S. in League City. All are welcome. Call 281-332-8733.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.