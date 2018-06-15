The Santa Fe Morning Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 8:30 a.m. Fridays at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Station, 13112 state Highway 6, in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-6934.
AARP Chapter No. 199 will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Bay Area Community Center, 5002 NASA Parkway, in Seabrook. Sue Yerby will present “Getting a leg up on your family genealogy project.” Contact Liz Shepperd, qeshepperd@yahoo.com or 281-486-7770.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit www.galvestonbridge.club or call 409-684-9992.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have Steak Date Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5400 will have its Hamburger Night from 5:30 p.m. until all sold out Fridays at 11230 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The cost is $7. Dine-in or carryout will be available. No phone orders. For information, call 409-925-2525 or 281-323-2993.
The Central High School Gathering will begin with an old fashioned fish fry from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today; the “Oh What A Night” Oldies but Goodies Dance will be from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday; and the Father’s Day Barbecue will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. All events will be at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call Odessa Holmes, 409-750-1956, or Sharon Holmes, 409-457-1795.
Booker T. Washington School will have its 18-year reunion today through Sunday. For information, call Bobbie Garrett, 409-935-5807, Beatrice Mayes, 409-949-9304, or Lynn Ellison, 281-534-4141.
Galveston Island Beach Patrol will have its 21st annual BBQ Fundraiser and Silent Auction from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at The Pressbox at 2401 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, call 409-763-4769.
There will be an online art exhibition and silent auction benefiting Santa Fe High School today. A student and teacher reception will be from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at Santa Fe Fire and Rescue at 13112 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. The auction begins at 7 p.m. For information, email mcarpenter@tcisd.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its dance night featuring a variety of music from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. All veterans and the public are welcome. For information, call 409-945-8975.
UPCOMING
The Young Gardeners Program will present its Build-A-Bed Workshop from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at L.A. Morgan Elementary School on the corner of 35th Street and Avenue N in Galveston. For information, visit galveston sownfarmersmarket.com/younggardeners or call 206-653-6326.
The Hitchcock High School Dance Team will have a community yard sale and vendor event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 6629 FM 2004 in Hitchcock. For information on how you can participate, call 281-744-9654, 409-256-7668 or 409-599-8146.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association and the city of Jamaica Beach will have its annual hurricane preparedness and recovery joint meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the city hall public service building at 16628 San Luis Pass Road in Jamaica Beach. Booths will open at 9:45 a.m. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
The Sons of the American Revolution Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 will meet for lunch at noon Saturday at Landry’s Seafood Restaurant, 5310 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Attendees must RSVP. Call 281-488-6883.
The Galveston County Master Gardener’s will present its free class “Soil Health” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To RSVP, email galvcountymgs@gmail.com or call 281-309-5065.
The Bay Area Singles Club will have its monthly dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge, 5204 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. Admission is $7 for members and $9 for all others. Attendees are asked to take party snacks to share. Call 832-483-3257 or 281-484-4762.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its Tejano Night event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Admission is free. Music by DJ Big E. For information, call 409-763-2257 or 409-795-4352.
