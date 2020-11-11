Thursday
1:15 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.
7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.
Monday
9:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.
4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.
6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.
6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.
Tuesday
9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.
3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.
5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, city hall annex, 928 Fifth Ave. N., 409-643-5925.
6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.
6:30 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
7 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.
Nov. 18
5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.
6:30 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.