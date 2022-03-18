TODAY
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will offer free tax preparation for seniors and low to moderate income clients from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through April 18 at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit tx3d5.com.
The Galveston Bridge Club will meet at 10 a.m. Fridays at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, visit galvestonbridge.club.
The Children Escape Room: Alcatraz event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 6 and older. To sign up, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248 Auxiliary will have its barbecue cook-off today and Saturday at 901 Main St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-750-3806 or 409-771-9266; leave message if no answer.
Mah Jongg players are invited to play with fellow players from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Café in the Park at Moody Gardens, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. All players are welcome. For information, email riversgalveston@gmail.com or call 919-294-6703.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its storytime event at 2 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock and on its Facebook Live page. “Learn About Butterflies” will be the topic. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10393 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at 11100 state Highway 6 in Santa Fe. Dinners are $12 each. For information, call Tommy Curtner, 832-470-7111.
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 5236 will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, on the corner of Laurel and Cedar streets in La Marque. For information, email Manuel Perez, man2kia@att.net.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 880 will have its steak night from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays at 1014 24th St. in Galveston. Dine-in or carryout. No phone orders. For information, call 409-763-9866.
SATURDAY
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center drive-through food fair will begin at 7 a.m. and will end when all boxes are distributed Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Participants must stay in vehicle. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The Galveston County Master Gardeners will present “Cucurbits: The Squash & Cucumber Family” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday “Successful Container Gardening” both at Carbide Park, 4102 Main St. in La Marque. To register, visit galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars.
The West Galveston Island Property Owners Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston. Weston Ray, from the Daughtry & Farine Law Firm, will be the guest speaker. Take nonperishable food items for the county’s food bank. For information, contact Jerry Mohn, mohn@jerrymohn.com or 409-737-5768.
AMOCO Federal Credit Union will have a free shred day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hometown Heroes Park, 1001 E. League City Parkway in League City. Higher Up Texas also will be collecting gift card donations. For information, visit amocofcu.org.
A Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Galveston County Democratic Party will host the county/senate district convention at 10 a.m. Saturday at College of the Mainland, 1200 N. Amburn Road in Texas City. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. To preregister, visit txdem.co/conven tion-rsvp. For information, visit gcdptx.org.
The Galveston Art League will have its Galveston Island Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 22nd and Mechanic streets in Galveston, weather permitting. For information, visit galves tonislandmarket.com.
The Bark of the Irish Pawrade, sponsored by the city of Kemah, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 604 Bradford Ave. in Kemah. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. If you wish to participate, call Shelia Thorne, 281-334-7529. Gulf Coast tiny Paws Rescue also will have pets available for adoption.
The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of the Texas Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at noon Saturday at Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 in La Marque. For information, visit bdgsar.org.
The Bay Area Singles will have its monthly dance from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378, 5204 state Highway 3 S. in Dickinson. Take party snacks to share. Admission is $8 for members and $10 for all others. For information, call 281-470-2750 or 281-337-3112.
The Bach Society of Houston will present a matinee concert at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. A free-will offering of $5 to $10 per person is asked. For information, call 409-762-8477, Ext. 4.
UPCOMING
The American Legion Riders Post No. 89 will have its spring ride event Sunday. Sign up will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 3028 29th St. in Texas City. The 100 mile-plus ride will begin at 11 a.m. and will go to Lou’s Back Porch in Arcola. All modes of transportation welcome. For information, call Jim Shipley, 817-780-8121, or Jim Rabon, 409-789-7626.
The Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 12th annual Fully Rely on God program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. “I Made It Through” is the theme. Chenica Grant will be the guest speaker. Attendees are encouraged to wear the color green. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
Shrine of the True Cross St. Joseph and Spaghetti Dinner will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the school’s gym at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. All proceeds will benefit St. Vincent de Paul. For information, call 281-337-5956.
Abundant Life Christian Center will host the business and spiritual leadership conference Tuesday and Wednesday at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson and at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information and to register, visit alcc.org.
The Galveston Roundtable of Foundations will host its Galveston State of the City address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston. All are welcome. Mayor Craig Brown and City Manager Brian Maxwell will speak and respond to questions. For information, call 409-765-9770.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its men’s doubles program at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 10 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County will have a virtual informational session at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The group is soliciting male teachers and caring adults to become advocates. To sign up, email info@casagalveston.org. For information, visit casagalveston.org.
The Friendswood Parks & Recreation Department will have its 21st annual spaghetti luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 416 Morningside Drive in Friendswood. Dinners are $10 per person and $8 for ages 50 and older and children. Dine-in, carryout, delivery (Friendswood area only with 10 orders or more) and curbside options are available. For information, call 281-996-3220 or email rec@friendswood.com.
The Galveston Community Tennis Association will have its mixed doubles program at 6 p.m. Thursdays through May 12 at the McGuire Dent Scroggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, 2222 28th St. in Galveston. To register, visit gctaserves.org or call 817-727-5266.
The Galveston County Audubon Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Kristen Vale, of the American Bird Conservancy will be the guest speaker. Masks are required. For information, visit galvestonnature tourism.org.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 89 will have a flea market/craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26 at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Booth space is $25. If you’d like to participate, call 409-945-8975 or 409-795-9994.
The Galveston Railroad Museum will present is Legacy of the Railroad speaker series featuring Velida Breakfield, an Amtrak engineer, at 1 p.m. March 26 at 2602 25th St. in Galveston. To RSVP, email info@galvestonrr museum.org.
The League City Parks Department will present a premier ballroom dance event from 7 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. March 26 at the 1938 Historic Art Deco-Style League City Community Center, 400 S. Kansas St. in League City. Admission is $5 per person. For information, email Neva Schroder, neva@letsdanceballroom.org.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will celebrate Purim with an annual carnival from noon to 3 p.m. March 27 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For tickets and information, visit shaarhashalom.org.
The Galveston ISD Education Foundation will present its inaugural Shark Tank Pitch Night event at 6 p.m. March 30 in the auditorium of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. For information, visit gal vestonedfoundation.org.
The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation will have its “Together Again, A Night of Inspiration” Gala March 31 at Still Waters Ranch, 2352 County Road 165 in Alvin. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, sponsorships and information, visit santafetxedfoundation.org or call Gina Welsh, 409-925-9080.
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will be accepting applications for scholarships April 1 through April 30. Open to high school seniors in Galveston County. Application can be found at fdscc.org. For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators will have its Galveston Area Relaunch meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 1 at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. in Galveston. For information, contact David Harris, david charris8016@gmail.com or 214-970-0354.
