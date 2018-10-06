HAPPY BIRTHDAY Laura Elder, Wynn Dixon, Shirley Felts, Rita Pinter Harrington, Renee Gentry Mouton, Rufus Crowder, the Rev. Eugene Lewis, Leyla Jack, Michael Dent Sr., Thelma Bowie, Carl Sims, Jacqueline Kennie McClain, Doretha Maddox, Helen R. Smith and Nadia Harrison Hosea.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Mike Pearson.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Frank and Kelli Mistretta, celebrating 11 years of marriage.
