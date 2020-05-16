HAPPY BIRTHDAY Enrique Jose Carrera, Jermisha Hardeman, Curtis Dorsey, Bobby Walton, Byron Massey, Amanda Foley, Sharon Florence, Loren Shaw, Marshall Smith Sr., Stephen Lopez and John Mendell.

HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Bianca Heilman.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Derek and Leticia Pursel, celebrating 12 years of marriage.

HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Michael and Belinda Enriquez, celebrating 28 years of marriage.

SUNDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Roxy Dorsey, Kathy Thomas, Cameron Sonnier, Fran Card, Elvis Levige, Delores Walker, Tayvion Henry, Lashanda Champion and Ja’vion Moore.

MONDAY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Larry Myles Sr., Rosalyn Carriel-Wafer, Carolyn Caligone, Sayvon Allen, Clarence Caroline IV, Keykoca Johnson, Rayshard Lewis, Simon Gonzalez, Isa Danner, Sissie Bonin and Jonathan Guidry II.

Send birthday or anniversary names by noon to passing.parade@galvnews.com or mail to Passing Parade, The Daily News, P.O. Box 628, Galveston, TX 77553. No nicknames will be printed. The Weekend edition deadline is noon Fridays.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription