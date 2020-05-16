HAPPY BIRTHDAY Enrique Jose Carrera, Jermisha Hardeman, Curtis Dorsey, Bobby Walton, Byron Massey, Amanda Foley, Sharon Florence, Loren Shaw, Marshall Smith Sr., Stephen Lopez and John Mendell.
HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY Bianca Heilman.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Derek and Leticia Pursel, celebrating 12 years of marriage.
HAPPY BELATED ANNIVERSARY Michael and Belinda Enriquez, celebrating 28 years of marriage.
SUNDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Roxy Dorsey, Kathy Thomas, Cameron Sonnier, Fran Card, Elvis Levige, Delores Walker, Tayvion Henry, Lashanda Champion and Ja’vion Moore.
MONDAY
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Larry Myles Sr., Rosalyn Carriel-Wafer, Carolyn Caligone, Sayvon Allen, Clarence Caroline IV, Keykoca Johnson, Rayshard Lewis, Simon Gonzalez, Isa Danner, Sissie Bonin and Jonathan Guidry II.
