Texas City will offer free breakfast and lunch to children up to 18 years old from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (breakfast) and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch) weekdays through Aug. 3 at the following locations: Texas City High School, La Marque High School, Blocker Middle School, Kohfeldt Elementary School, Nessler Center, Carver Park and the Sanders Center. All locations will be closed on the Fourth of July. For information, text FOODTX to 877-877 or visit www.summerfood.org.
The Fine Arts Academy of the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is accepting registration for its second summer drama camp, July 9 through Aug. 3, for ages 6-16 at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. For registration information, visit www.harbourtheater.com or call 281-337-7469.
Bay Area Turning Point will be accepting personal hygienic donations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at its Crisis Intervention Center at 210 S. Walnut St. in Webster. For information, email volun teer@bayareaturningpoint.com or call 281-286-2525.
Bingo games will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Thelma Webber Senior Center, 14304 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Prizes will be awarded. For information, call 409-925-7653.
The Hunger Solution Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Temple of Deliverance Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St., in La Marque. The public is invited to enjoy a free dinner (no carryout). Donations also will be accepted. Call 409-256-1329.
Then and Now Resale and Bethesda Lutheran Communities is accepting gently used clothes, household goods, books, jewelry, antiques and collectibles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 3330 FM 528 in Friendswood. The group helps to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Call 281-482-2565.
Free Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 50 and older will be at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Beginners are welcome. Call 409-744-4526.
The La Marque Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Mondays except for the first Monday of the month at Benito’s International Restaurant, 1309 First St., in La Marque. Call 409-938-9258.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 and its Auxiliary will have Hamburger Basket Night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 5204 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. A donation of $5 (with fries) or $6 (with onion rings) is asked. Carryout is available. Call 281-337-4952.
Bolivar Peninsula’s AARP chapter will meet at 6 p.m. today at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87, in Crystal Beach. Attendees are asked to take a covered dish to share. New members welcome. Call Donna Sims, 713-206-4585.
The Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 6 A.F. & A.M. will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Scottish Rite Temple, 2128 Church St., in Galveston. Visiting brethren are invited to attend. Call Jeff Modzelewski, 409-739-3879, or email harmony no6@hotmail.com.
The singles group New Directions will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, in Webster. The group is for ages 60 and older. There will be a potluck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. Call 832-715-9658.
The Col. H.B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 will have its executive board meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at 3028 29th St. N. in Texas City. Members only. Call 409-945-8975.
The Mainland Branch No. 6201 of the NAACP will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Call Alta Caligone, 409-933-0553.
The Santa Fe chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly will meet at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the fellowship hall of Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton St., in Santa Fe. Call Judy Cochran, 409-925-4349, or Linda Reiter, 409-925-4555.
The Galveston Fencing Club will have beginner fencing classes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the gym and/or cafeteria of O’Connell College Preparatory School, 1320 21st St., in Galveston. Ages 13 and older will be able to stay for open fencing until 9 p.m. Visit www.galvestonfencing.com or call 409-256-6714.
The West Isle Al-Anon group will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Call 409-744-4526.
Coaster Dance Classes will offer free dance classes at 7 p.m. Mondays at Diamond Jim’s Country Saloon, 3317 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. Call 281-910-0096.
The Santa Fe Lion’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764, in Santa Fe. Visitors and guests are welcome. For information, call Betty Miller, 409-502-0577.
