HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lindsey White, Beau Maisel, Connie Beals Moses, Patricia Charles, Mathias Franklin, Becky Bailey, Jibre Davis, Declan DePascal, Sammie McKinney Sr., Kenneth Roshawn Benjamin Sr. and Kaiden Arceneaux.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Edward Wayne and Shirley Cato, celebrating 68 years; and the Rev. E. R. Johnson and Bridgette Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.